Fort Worth

A big weekend in north Fort Worth means clogged roads. Here are the workarounds

By Ryan Osborne

rosborne@star-telegram.com

October 26, 2017 11:34 AM

FORT WORTH

If you’re interested in air shows and outlet malls, then far north Fort Worth is the place to be this weekend.

If you’re not, then you should probably avoid the area altogether, as traffic along Interstate 35W will likely be heavily congested.

The Bell Helicoper Alliance Air Show at Alliance Airport and the grand opening of a nearby Tanger Outlets are both this weekend.

The air show — featuring demonstrations by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force F-16 Vipers — can draw up to 100,000 visitors over two days. Gates open Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m. and the events last through the afternoon.

Guests will be directed into the event at I-35W and Eagle Parkway, so much of the highway from Westport Parkway to Texas 114 could be congested.

For those heading to the show from the north, traffic could be extra heavy near the new Tanger Outlets, which sits at I-35W and 114.

Fort Worth police will assign extra officers to the area for traffic control, said officer Tracy Carter, police spokesman.

Air show traffic

The Bell Helicopter Alliance Air Show and the grand opening of the Tanger Outlets will likely cause heavy traffic congestion along Interstate 35W in far north Fort Worth this week. Here are some alternate routes marked in green.

Here are some alternate routes to avoid a traffic headache this weekend:

  • For north-south travel west of I-35W, Farm Road 156 runs parallel to the highway. From the south, you can exit I-35W at U.S. 287, and then take 287 to 156. From the north, you can exit I-35W at Farm Road 407, and then take 407 into Justin to 156.
  • For north-south travel east of I-35W, U.S. 377 is usually a safe bet. From the south, you can can exit I-35W at Texas 170, several miles south of Alliance Airport, and then take 170 to 377. From the north, you can exit I-35W at Farm Road 1171, which connects to 377.
  • For east-west travel, Texas 114 could see heavy congestion between U.S. 377 and Texas Motor Speedway. Motorists east of I-35W can exit 114 at 170 in Roanoke. West of the speedway, 114 connects to 287 in Rhome.

Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST

