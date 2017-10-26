A big weekend in north Fort Worth means clogged roads. Here are the workarounds

If you’re interested in air shows and outlet malls, then far north Fort Worth is the place to be this weekend.

If you’re not, then you should probably avoid the area altogether, as traffic along Interstate 35W will likely be heavily congested.

The Bell Helicoper Alliance Air Show at Alliance Airport and the grand opening of a nearby Tanger Outlets are both this weekend.

The air show — featuring demonstrations by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force F-16 Vipers — can draw up to 100,000 visitors over two days. Gates open Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m. and the events last through the afternoon.

Guests will be directed into the event at I-35W and Eagle Parkway, so much of the highway from Westport Parkway to Texas 114 could be congested.

For those heading to the show from the north, traffic could be extra heavy near the new Tanger Outlets, which sits at I-35W and 114.

Fort Worth police will assign extra officers to the area for traffic control, said officer Tracy Carter, police spokesman.

Here are some alternate routes to avoid a traffic headache this weekend: