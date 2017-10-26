Carjacker shot by witness, flees police and crashes into cars in downtown Fort Worth

A suspected carjacker was shot Thursday morning but managed to lead police on a brief chase before he crashed in downtown Fort Worth, police said.
The suspect got out and fled from a crashed black Tahoe, but was arrested after a foot pursuit.
The carjacking occurred about 7 a.m. Thursday at a Valero in the 3900 block of East Lancaster Avenue in east Fort Worth, police said.
"A woman and two children were at a business when the suspect took the vehicle," police Sgt. Raymond Bush said Thursday morning.
A witness at the scene fired multiple rounds at the suspect in the stolen Tahoe, Bush said. Police did not provide any other details on the witness, saying only that detectives were interviewing him.
"The suspect was wounded but he continued to drive away," Bush said.
Minutes later, police spotted the stolen black Tahoe behind a motel on East Lancaster Avenue, police said.
A pursuit ensued as the suspect drove into downtown Fort Worth before he crashed into two other unoccupied vehicles — a Ford Edge and a Toyota Rave 4 — in a parking lot at 7th and Macon streets.
After he was taken into custody, the suspect was transported to a local hospital, but his gunshot wounds were not life-threatening, police said. The name of the suspect had not been released.
No other injuries were reported in the carjacking or crash.
The crash in downtown Fort Worth caused extensive damage to at least two vehicles, leaving the 2013 Ford Edge upside down in the parking lot.
“I got here about 7 a.m. and I never heard anything,” Debra Burson said, the owner of the Edge. “My husband called me when the the police called him. I walked out to the parking lot and there it was, upside down.”
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
