Carjacker shot by witness, flees police and crashes into cars in downtown Fort Worth

Suspected carjacker shot, then flees and crashes in downtown Fort Worth A suspected carjacker was shot Thursday morning but managed to lead police on a brief chase before he crashed in downtown Fort Worth. He was arrested after a foot pursuit. (Video by Max Faulkner/Star-Telegram) A suspected carjacker was shot Thursday morning but managed to lead police on a brief chase before he crashed in downtown Fort Worth. He was arrested after a foot pursuit. (Video by Max Faulkner/Star-Telegram) Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

