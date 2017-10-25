Flying high and upside down preps reporter for Fort Worth’s Alliance Air Show

When is the best time to tell Mom about flying a plane upside down?
Well, it’s too late now for the Star-Telegram’s Lena Blietz, who spent part of her day Wednesday riding with acrobatic pilot Sean D. Tucker, one of the performers at this weekend’s Bell Helicopter Alliance Air Show.
Riding in Tucker’s “Extra 300” Team Oracle plane, Blietz survived a series of loops and corkscrews and experienced a G-force of 6.
She even took control of the plane for a brief stint.
“There’s definitely nothing like falling upside down in a plane while its spinning like a corkscrew,” Blietz said. “You should try it.”
If you go
The air show is Saturday and Sunday at Alliance Airport, just west of Interstate 35W in north Fort Worth.
Admission is free, but parking is $30 (general admission) and $40 (premium) per vehicle on the day of the show.
Gates open at 9 a.m. and performances begin at 11 a.m., ending each afternoon with the Blue Angels.
Details: www.allianceairshow.com.
