Flying high and upside down preps reporter for Fort Worth’s Alliance Air Show

More Videos

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18

Pause
Men rob couple, threaten to kill 3-year-old during a home invasion in Fort Worth 2:30

Men rob couple, threaten to kill 3-year-old during a home invasion in Fort Worth

Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice? 2:29

Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice?

Mother hopes son's death at babysitter's will prevent others 1:38

Mother hopes son's death at babysitter's will prevent others

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 11 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 11

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 20 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 20

SB4 activist delivers emotional late-night plea 0:45

SB4 activist delivers emotional late-night plea

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 7 0:31

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 7

If Amazon's second headquarters comes to DFW, where will it be located? 1:43

If Amazon's second headquarters comes to DFW, where will it be located?

A severely injured homeowner doesn't have to worry about home repairs, thanks to 6 Stones 2:13

A severely injured homeowner doesn't have to worry about home repairs, thanks to 6 Stones

  • Take flight with S-T reporter Lena Blietz as she flips and loops through the sky

    Star-Telegram reporter Lena Blietz experiences aviation acrobatics for the first time, and brings along several cameras. Could you handle this flight? (Video produced by Lena Blietz)

Star-Telegram reporter Lena Blietz experiences aviation acrobatics for the first time, and brings along several cameras. Could you handle this flight? (Video produced by Lena Blietz) Joyce Marshall jlmarshall@star-telegram.com
Star-Telegram reporter Lena Blietz experiences aviation acrobatics for the first time, and brings along several cameras. Could you handle this flight? (Video produced by Lena Blietz) Joyce Marshall jlmarshall@star-telegram.com

Fort Worth

Flying high and upside down preps reporter for Fort Worth’s Alliance Air Show

Star-Telegram

October 25, 2017 8:24 PM

When is the best time to tell Mom about flying a plane upside down?

Well, it’s too late now for the Star-Telegram’s Lena Blietz, who spent part of her day Wednesday riding with acrobatic pilot Sean D. Tucker, one of the performers at this weekend’s Bell Helicopter Alliance Air Show.

Riding in Tucker’s “Extra 300” Team Oracle plane, Blietz survived a series of loops and corkscrews and experienced a G-force of 6.

She even took control of the plane for a brief stint.

“There’s definitely nothing like falling upside down in a plane while its spinning like a corkscrew,” Blietz said. “You should try it.”

If you go

The air show is Saturday and Sunday at Alliance Airport, just west of Interstate 35W in north Fort Worth.

Admission is free, but parking is $30 (general admission) and $40 (premium) per vehicle on the day of the show.

Gates open at 9 a.m. and performances begin at 11 a.m., ending each afternoon with the Blue Angels.

Details: www.allianceairshow.com.

More Videos

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18

Pause
Men rob couple, threaten to kill 3-year-old during a home invasion in Fort Worth 2:30

Men rob couple, threaten to kill 3-year-old during a home invasion in Fort Worth

Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice? 2:29

Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice?

Mother hopes son's death at babysitter's will prevent others 1:38

Mother hopes son's death at babysitter's will prevent others

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 11 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 11

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 20 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 20

SB4 activist delivers emotional late-night plea 0:45

SB4 activist delivers emotional late-night plea

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 7 0:31

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 7

If Amazon's second headquarters comes to DFW, where will it be located? 1:43

If Amazon's second headquarters comes to DFW, where will it be located?

A severely injured homeowner doesn't have to worry about home repairs, thanks to 6 Stones 2:13

A severely injured homeowner doesn't have to worry about home repairs, thanks to 6 Stones

  • Coach and co-pilot: This football coach got a ride with the Blue Angels

    Richland's Ged Kates flew with the U. S. Navy’s flight demonstration squadron.

Coach and co-pilot: This football coach got a ride with the Blue Angels

Richland's Ged Kates flew with the U. S. Navy’s flight demonstration squadron.

Ged and Melissa Kates bgosset@star-telegram.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18

Pause
Men rob couple, threaten to kill 3-year-old during a home invasion in Fort Worth 2:30

Men rob couple, threaten to kill 3-year-old during a home invasion in Fort Worth

Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice? 2:29

Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice?

Mother hopes son's death at babysitter's will prevent others 1:38

Mother hopes son's death at babysitter's will prevent others

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 11 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 11

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 20 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 20

SB4 activist delivers emotional late-night plea 0:45

SB4 activist delivers emotional late-night plea

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 7 0:31

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 7

If Amazon's second headquarters comes to DFW, where will it be located? 1:43

If Amazon's second headquarters comes to DFW, where will it be located?

A severely injured homeowner doesn't have to worry about home repairs, thanks to 6 Stones 2:13

A severely injured homeowner doesn't have to worry about home repairs, thanks to 6 Stones

  • Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 13

    Arlington Police are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 13

View More Video