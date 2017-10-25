Flying high and upside down preps reporter for Fort Worth’s Alliance Air Show

More Videos 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18 Pause 2:30 Men rob couple, threaten to kill 3-year-old during a home invasion in Fort Worth 2:29 Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice? 1:38 Mother hopes son's death at babysitter's will prevent others 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 11 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 20 0:45 SB4 activist delivers emotional late-night plea 0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 7 1:43 If Amazon's second headquarters comes to DFW, where will it be located? 2:13 A severely injured homeowner doesn't have to worry about home repairs, thanks to 6 Stones Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Take flight with S-T reporter Lena Blietz as she flips and loops through the sky Star-Telegram reporter Lena Blietz experiences aviation acrobatics for the first time, and brings along several cameras. Could you handle this flight? (Video produced by Lena Blietz) Star-Telegram reporter Lena Blietz experiences aviation acrobatics for the first time, and brings along several cameras. Could you handle this flight? (Video produced by Lena Blietz) Joyce Marshall jlmarshall@star-telegram.com

