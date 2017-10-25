Fort Worth grandfather seriously wounded in drive-by shooting

A man who was walking to a bus stop in southeast Fort Worth to pick up his grandchild was seriously wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday afternoon, police said.
The shooting happened about 3:15 p.m. in the 6000 block of Grayson Street.
The victim was walking to the bus stop when a man in a black Dodge Charger drove by, firing several shots at him, said officer Tracy Carter, police spokesman. The victim was struck three times in his torso and once in his hand.
The victim did not know the suspect, Carter said. He was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital.
No arrests had been made as of Wednesday afternoon.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
