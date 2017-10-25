Siblings of student killed in Willow Park driveway to remain with grandparents

Officials with Child Protective Services and police continued Wednesday to investigate the death of an Aledo Middle School seventh-grader who was killed when she was hit by a sports utility vehicle that pulled into a driveway.
Emily Wade, 12, died Monday night at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth shortly after the accident.
Emily was lying on the driveway when she was struck by the SUV driven by her 44-year-old aunt, authorities said.
Police Chief Carrie West has said investigators had not determined why the girl was lying on the driveway.
“I don’t believe that story,” said Jennifer Williams of Mineral Wells, Emily’s mother, in a Wednesday telephone interview. “She wouldn’t be lying on the driveway.”
Emily was living with her grandparents, who had custody of her along with her two younger sisters, a CPS official said Wednesday.
“Although it does appear to be accidental, CPS did receive a report about the death and will investigate,” CPS spokeswoman Marissa Gonzales said Wednesday in an email. “The siblings remain with their grandparents.”
The accident occurred about 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Deer Pond Drive.
West said the SUV pulled into the driveway and never saw the girl.
A GoFundMe account has been established to help Emily’s family with funeral expenses.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
