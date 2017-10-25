DFW will see a 50-degree temperature plunge this weekend

If you’ve been waiting for a real taste of fall, it’s just around the corner.

And for some warm-weather lovers, it might actually feel a little like winter.

After temperatures climb into the mid-80s on Thursday, a strong cold front will blow into the Dallas-Fort Worth area early Friday.

It won’t be that cold Friday morning — temperatures should be in the low 50s or upper 40s — but it won’t get any warmer.

“Temperatures are going to hold steady or slowly drop throughout the day,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Juan Hernandez.

Then comes the big chill Friday night and Saturday.

By Saturday morning, the low is expected to be 36 degrees in Fort Worth. That will be the coldest it’s been since March 14, when it was 37 degrees at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport, the official recording station for the National Weather Service.

Some outlying areas could see frost.

To the west, from Mineral Wells to Jacksboro, Saturday morning may bring the first freeze of the year.

“It should be the coldest temperatures we've had this season,” Hernandez said. “But by Monday, we’ll be back in the 70s.”

While the cold front will be strong, it won’t bring any much-needed rainfall.

Only 2.08 inches of rainfall has been recorded at DFW Airport this month, which is 1.12 inches below normal. For the year, DFW Airport has recorded 31.21 inches of rainfall, which is still 1.35 inches above normal.