Want to see the ‘secret’ JFK assassination records? Here’s how

More Videos

Flu shot time as temps drop 0:59

Flu shot time as temps drop

Pause
Men rob couple, threaten to kill 3-year-old during a home invasion in Fort Worth 2:30

Men rob couple, threaten to kill 3-year-old during a home invasion in Fort Worth

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 11 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 11

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18

Western Hills High football coaches go beyond Xs and Os for their players 17:00

Western Hills High football coaches go beyond Xs and Os for their players

Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs 1:50

Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs

Here are some of the court records you probably can't find in Tarrant County 1:22

Here are some of the court records you probably can't find in Tarrant County

Fort Worth district uses video to rev up students for school year 1:22

Fort Worth district uses video to rev up students for school year

Comanche cobbler is proud of his Southern heritage 1:47

Comanche cobbler is proud of his Southern heritage

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?

  • Secret JFK assassination-related files to be released

    Thousands of "secret" files surrounding the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy 54 years ago will finally see the light of day on Thursday. The National Archives and Records Administration will make the files available on its website.

Thousands of "secret" files surrounding the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy 54 years ago will finally see the light of day on Thursday. The National Archives and Records Administration will make the files available on its website. Prescotte Stokes III pstokes@star-telegram.com
Thousands of "secret" files surrounding the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy 54 years ago will finally see the light of day on Thursday. The National Archives and Records Administration will make the files available on its website. Prescotte Stokes III pstokes@star-telegram.com

Fort Worth

Want to see the ‘secret’ JFK assassination records? Here’s how

By Prescotte Stokes III

pstokes@star-telegram.com

October 25, 2017 11:14 AM

FORT WORTH

If you’ve ever wanted all of the hidden details surrounding the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy 54 years ago, just make sure your internet connection is fast when more files finally see the light of day on Thursday.

The release by The National Archives and Records Administration consists of 3,810 documents, including 441 formerly withheld in full and 3,369 documents formerly released but with portions redacted.

To get your hands on the files first you’ll have to go to the National Archives website. Depending on the speed of your internet connection the download could take up 10 minutes or more.

Once you’re there:

  • Scroll down to the ‘Files” section and click the blue hyperlink titled ‘October 2017 release.’ (There may be multiple blue hyperlinks with the corresponding title labeled as part 1, part 2 and so on. Previous releases have had as many as 18 parts, so getting all of the files may take a while.)
  • The contents of each file will be inside a .zip folder that you can open and access thousands of .pdf files of paperwork regarding Kennedy’s assassination.
  • Each part will also contain a Microsoft Excel document containing the agency, original document date, orign source, title of the document, name of sender and recipients connected to each .pdf file.

The documents were previously withheld in accordance with the JFK Assassination Records Collection Act with 88 percent of them released to the public since the late 1990s. The records being released now were previously identified as assassination records, but withheld in full or in part.

While the National Archives and Records Administration has not publicly commented about what the final 11 percent of secret documents contain, the record keepers have stated on their website that much of what will be released will be tangential to the assassination events.

With the release approaching, many wondered if it would be held up by national security or law enforcement agencies. If they provided President Donald Trump with reasons to keep the files under wraps the president could choose to prevent their release.

But on Saturday, President Trump tweeted, “Subject to the receipt of further information, I will be allowing, as President, the long blocked and classified JFK FILES to be opened.”

Prescotte Stokes III: 817-390-7028, @prescottestokes

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Flu shot time as temps drop 0:59

Flu shot time as temps drop

Pause
Men rob couple, threaten to kill 3-year-old during a home invasion in Fort Worth 2:30

Men rob couple, threaten to kill 3-year-old during a home invasion in Fort Worth

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 11 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 11

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18

Western Hills High football coaches go beyond Xs and Os for their players 17:00

Western Hills High football coaches go beyond Xs and Os for their players

Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs 1:50

Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs

Here are some of the court records you probably can't find in Tarrant County 1:22

Here are some of the court records you probably can't find in Tarrant County

Fort Worth district uses video to rev up students for school year 1:22

Fort Worth district uses video to rev up students for school year

Comanche cobbler is proud of his Southern heritage 1:47

Comanche cobbler is proud of his Southern heritage

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?

  • Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 13

    Arlington Police are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 13

View More Video