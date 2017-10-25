Abducted Lake Worth baby found safe, suspect in custody

An infant abducted during an apparent domestic dispute was found safe Wednesday morning, ending an Amber Alert for the 6-month-old girl, according to television news reports.
Police have a suspect in custody and identified him as 29-year-old David Alan Derleth.
The alert was issued late Tuesday for Aryana Creech, who was with her mother and the suspect near North Loop 820 and Azle Avenue.
Police said the child’s mom picked up a male friend and the two had an argument in their vehicle, according to CBS 11 News.
At some point, the woman got out of the vehicle, and Derleth sped away as the mother walked around to get her daughter out of the car, according to television news reports.
Derleth, who is not Aryana’s father, drove off in a 2013 White Nissan Rogue.
Detectives told CBS 11 News that they were still gathering details, but that someone had taken Aryana to a Fort Worth police substation in Fort Worth.
Early Wednesday morning, police confirmed that the baby was safe and Derleth was in custody.
The child was being evaluated at local hospital.
No other details were available.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
