Arrest made in Fort Worth home invasion where 4-year-old was held at gunpoint

Police have arrested a 22-year-old man accused in a home invasion in which a north Fort Worth family, including a 4-year-old, was threatened at gunpoint.
Kaleb Lavan Williams was arrested Monday afternoon on an aggravated robbery charge, according to online jail records. He remained in custody at the Mansfield jail with his bail set at $225,000.
Police are still looking for other suspects. Investigators earlier this month had released pictures of Williams and a woman, describing them as persons of interest.
The robbery happened about 3:30 a.m. Oct. 8 in the 4000 block of Grover Avenue, according to a police news release.
Two men forced their way into the home, held a couple and their two children at gunpoint and demanded money. One suspect fired a shot in the house and then grabbed and threatened to kill the couple’s 4-year-old child if they didn’t give them money.
The couple gave the suspects cash, credit cards and identification.
Surveillance video shows four suspects arriving at the house in a light-colored, four-door Dodge Charger or similar car, police said. Only two of the suspects went inside.
Surveillance footage from the back of the house captured audio of the incident, including the gunshot and several screams. A suspect can be heard repeatedly yelling, “Where the money, n-----? Where the money at, n-----?”
“I want all your money!” the suspect shouts. “I’m not playing! Give me all the money! Where is the money? Where’s the money, n-----?”
After several inaudible responses, the suspect asked about the money again and said, “I’m coming back to kill you.”
In a phone interview with the Star-Telegram several days later, the father of the family said he pleaded with the suspects to not hurt them.
“I was like, ‘Just please don’t do anything to my family. Just leave us,’ ” said the man, who declined to be identified for the story because the suspects were still at large.
