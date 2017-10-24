Fort Worth man convicted of grisly capital murder; now jury decides on death penalty

Jurors took less than two hours to convict an accused killer of capital murder who said he was called by wind chimes and directed by the voice of a dark prince before he killed one man and severely injured another.
Miguel Hernandez, 32, was arrested naked in the bed of his pickup in the July 27, 2014, slaying of James Bowling, a 56-year-old man who was strangled after what police said was a violent fight during a burglary attempt.
Defense attorneys argued that Hernandez is not guilty of capital murder by reason of insanity. The Tarrant County district attorney’s office is seeking the death penalty.
The court now begins the second phase of this trial, in which jurors decide whether Hernandez should receive life in prison without the possiblity of parole or die by lethal injection. The punishment phase begins at 1 p.m.
Hernandez is believed to have come in through the window of Bowling’s house, surprising Bowling and his 82-year-old roommate, Don Keaton, police officers testified.
When Keaton confronted him, Hernandez beat him and then poured what he believed to be acid, later determined to be drain cleaner, on his face to make sure he was dead, police said. Police found a partially empty bottle of drain cleaner in the hallway.
Officers found both men on the floor. Keaton was screaming and both were covered in blood and drain cleaner. Keaton had called 911 while Bowling was being strangled.
Both sides agreed Hernandez killed Bowling and savagely beat Keaton. Witnesses for the prosecution and the defense both testified that on the night that Bowling was slain, Hernandez suffered from severe mental illness.
Hernandez admitted that he used methamphetamine before he went into Bowling’s house, according to J. Randall Price, a psychologist who testified for the state on Monday.
“His psychosis is caused by voluntary intoxication,” Price said.
When a police officer initially located Hernandez, “every square inch of his body was covered in blood,” officer Chris McAnulty of the Fort Worth Police Department testified last week.
Hernandez said he was on several missions on the night that Bowling was slain, Matt Mendel testified Monday. Mendel interviewed Hernandez four times and concluded the defendant was psychotic.
“He has this belief that a beautiful woman was waiting for him who wanted to have sex with him,” Mendel said. “And he wanted to he sex with her. All he had to do was find her. That was his only obstacle.”
Hernandez rapidly changed missions through the night, Mendel said. Hernandez heard a song on the radio and interpreted it as a personal message, Mendel said. Hernandez was plagued by a dialogue he heard inside his head, Mendel said.
Hernandez also said wind chimes were guiding him, Mendel said.
“It was almost like watching someone play, ‘Red Light, Green Light,”’ Mendel said. “He’d hear the chimes and head toward the house. The chimes would stop and he would stop.”
Hernandez told himself that if he went into Bowling’s house the dark prince would reward him but he also told himself that he was failing his prince and that he was too weak to go inside, Mendel said. Hernandez made no judgments about the tasks the dark prince gave him, according to Mendel.
“There was no sense of right or wrong,” Mendel said. “He didn’t feel like he had a choice in what he was doing.”
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752
