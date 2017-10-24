Paschal senior to showcase talents during halftime show

Forget football. The buzz about Thursday’s match-up between the Fort Worth Paschal Panthers and the Arlington Colts is the upcoming performance of Kendall Walker.
Walker, a senior who has Down syndrome, will perform with Paschal’s color guard during halftime at Farrington Field, 1501 University Drive. Thursday’s performance is special because it is the last home football halftime show for the school year.
“Kendall is a natural performer,” said her father, Tracy Walker, in a press release. “She loves being in front of the crowd. She loves to dance.”
Walker will continue participating in color guard and marching band competitions in upcoming days and weeks.
Bryan Wright, Paschal’s director of bands said Walker is a good fit for the Paschal band family.
“She has a wonderful and outgoing personality and brings that positive attitude out in all who interact with her,” Wright said.
Walker had to try out for her position. She has choreographed some of her routines in the past. Thursday, the Paschal band and color guard will perform “The Raven,” a show based on Edgar Allan Poe’s poem. The color guard will arrive at 6:30 p.m. for the Thursday game.
Diane A. Smith
