Willow Park girl killed after being hit by SUV in driveway

A 12-year-old Aledo Middle School seventh-grader who was lying on a driveway was killed Monday night when she was hit by a sports utility vehicle that pulled into the space, police said.
Police Chief Carrie West said investigators had not determined why the girl was lying on the driveway.
The girl was identified as Emily Wade, 12, who died at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth shortly after the accident, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website Tuesday. A ruling on her death is pending an autopsy.
Counselors were at Aledo Middle School Tuesday to provide support for students and staff, school officials said.
“Our hearts are heavy as we inform the Bearcat community of the loss of a student, “ Aledo Superintendent Derek Citty said in a news release. “The district will share more information regarding services when they become available.
:Please keep the Wade family in your thoughts and prayers during this time.”
Officers responded to the accident about 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Deer Pond Drive.
West said the SUV pulled into the driveway and never saw the girl.
“The driver is known to the family and is cooperating with law enforcement,” West said Tuesday.
An investigation continued Tuesday.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
