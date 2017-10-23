Know any single homeless women in Fort Worth? This shelter’s for them

Every day in Tarrant County, a large group of people are homeless because of financial issues, unemployment, drug addictions, physical and or mental disabilities, according to the Tarrant County Homeless Coalition.
In 2016, there were almost 2,000 people homeless in Tarrant County and about 38 percent were women, the agency noted.
For single homeless women, one safe avenue was the Presbyterian Night Shelter where they were housed in one building with homeless men, although the two groups were in separate areas of the building.
But starting Oct. 30, single homeless women will have a new home at the renovated Lowdon-Schutts Women’s Shelter at 2401 Cypress St.
“This bright and inviting facility will offer this most vulnerable population an added layer of safety, security and dignity,” said Toby Owen, CEO of the Presbyterian Night Shelter, in a news release.
An estimated 130 single homeless women are expected to be in the shelter on its first day. The facility’s total capacity is 160.
“We will move the women in groups of 30,” Betsy Beaman, a spokeswoman for the night shelter, said in an email.
The first floor of the facility will include dormitory-type space that will sleep 108 women. The second floor has 13 rooms that can each accommodate four women.
Officials have established a medical respite program that will be staffed by a doctor and nurses from John Peter Smith Hospital.
A security fence will surround the new women’s shelter.
“With this added safety, we feel that women who have chosen to remain unsheltered will also seek shelter because it is a specialty service for homeless women,” Owen said.
At the new shelter, staff members will help women address their housing, health and job-training needs, officials said.
The new women’s shelter arrives a little more than a year after officials opened the Morris Foundation Women and Children’s Center in the 2300 block of Poplar Street, a shelter for single mothers and their children. The shelter for single moms and children is two blocks from the new Lowdon-Schutts Women’s Shelter.
For more information on the Lowdon-Schutts Women’s Shelter, call 817-632-7401.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
Comments