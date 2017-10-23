Fort Worth pedestrian hit, killed by large truck in alley

A 55-year-old man was killed over the weekend when he was struck and killed by a large truck traveling through an alley, police said.
Investigators say they believe the truck driver never saw the victim in the alley on Saturday night. No one was in custody.
The victim has been identified as Manuel Jimenez, 55, of Fort Worth, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office website. He died from injuries to his pelvis and legs, the medical examiner’s office ruled.
The accident happened shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday in the 4200 block of Hemphill Street, police said. Witnesses told police that the truck was driving through the alley and that it hit Jimenez, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police did not release any other details.
Jimenez lived less than two blocks from the accident site.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
