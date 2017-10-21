Why your vote could matter even more this November

Fewer Texans will be heading to the polls this year to weigh in on whether the 141-year-old state Constitution should be changed.

Last year, a record 15.1 million Texans registered to vote in the presidential election.

This year, 1,950 fewer Texans are signed up to vote in the Nov. 7 election, despite the state’s continuing population boom, according to the latest data from the Texas Secretary of State’s office.

The slight drop “could be purely because some persons may have other things to take care of,” said Allan Saxe, an associate political science professor at the University of Texas at Arlington. “For some, it may just be a ‘feeling of hopelessness’ that registration and voting have little or no effect on their lives.”

Or it could be that some voters were moved off the rolls because they moved out of the area, were convicted of a felony, or died, said Brandon Rottinghaus, a political science professor at the University of Houston.

“Population growth and efforts to register new voters by parties or other groups may break even when combined with voters who are moved off the rolls,” he said.

The number of voters in Tarrant County dropped a little as well, by 2,808 voters. There still are nearly 1.1 million registered voters here, Tarrant County election records show.

In this election, Texans will weigh in on seven constitutional amendments addressing issues ranging from tax exemptions for spouses of first responders killed while on duty to raffles at professional sporting events.

And in Tarrant County, voters from nearly a dozen communities will face issues ranging from the $749 million proposed bond package for the Fort Worth school district to whether Euless should allow liquor stores.

Early voting starts Monday and runs through Nov. 3.

Potential voters

Constitutional amendment elections historically don’t draw as large a turnout as other elections.

In 2015, the last Constitutional Amendment election, there were 13.9 million registered voters in Texas. Just 1.5 million cast ballots in that election, state records show.

The Secretary of State’s office does not have any projection of what turnout figures will be this November, spokesman Sam Taylor said.

But some lawmakers are encouraging Texans to head to the polls and have their votes counted.

“The Texas Constitution is the foundation of our great state and it is critical that each and every person in our area of Texas gets out and votes,” said state Sen. Charles Perry, R-Lubbock.

To vote in Texas, a person must be a U.S. citizen, at least 17 years and 10 months old (and 18 by Election Day), mentally sound and not a convicted felon unless the sentence has been completed, including parole or probation.

More than 77 percent of the state’s voting age population, 19.5 million, is registered to vote, state records show.

Heading to the polls?

Just make sure you bring a photo ID to the polls to vote, if you have one.

The seven state-approved photo IDs are: Texas driver’s license, Texas Election Identification Certificate, Texas personal identification card, Texas license to carry a concealed handgun, U.S. military ID card with photo, U.S. citizenship certificate with photo, and U.S. passport.

Those IDs should be up-to-date or not expired for more than four years.

If you don’t have one of those, you can still vote.

Any voter who doesn’t have a photo ID — and can’t “reasonably obtain a form of approved photo ID” before the election — may sign a declaration stating why he or she couldn’t obtain a photo ID.

Then those voters need to show a document such as an original birth certificate, current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck or government document to be cleared to vote.

Anyone who can’t make it to the polls may ask for a mail-in ballot by Oct. 27.

Applications for mail-in ballots may be downloaded and returned to county election officials by fax, mail or email.

To ask for a ballot, call the Tarrant County Elections Office at 817-831-8683.