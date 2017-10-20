Fort Worth police investigated a robbery in which a man was pistol-whipped late Thursday.
Fort Worth

Men robbed, one pistol-whipped near Texas Weslyan

Star-Telegram

October 20, 2017 11:36 AM

FORT WORTH

Two men were robbed and pistol-whipped near Texas Wesleyan University in Fort Worth after 10 p.m. Thursday, police said.

The two were walking near South Collard Street and Avenue H when two men wearing masks robbed them, Fort Worth police said.

One of the masked men struck one victim with a pistol, police said. The victim was evaluated, but not taken to the hospital.

Neither a description of the robbers nor what they took was immediately available.

The robbers ran south on Vaughn Boulevard after the robbery, police said.

