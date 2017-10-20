Police on special detail ticket Fort Worth homeless

Complaints from organizations in the shelter district neighborhood about an uptick in violence among the homeless along a two-mile stretch of East Lancaster Avenue, between I-35 and North Beach Street, prompted the Fort Worth police to step in last month, ticketing the homeless.
Don Shisler the president of Union Gospel Misson of Tarrant County, said this week it’s helped get more of the homeless residents off of the sidewalks overnight and into the shelters.
But even after the ticketing effort, one day this week — in a span of under two hours — the Fort Worth Fire Department, MedStar and police had to make two stops for emergency calls at two homeless camps.
“If you have a large group of people all up and down the streets here, it basically will be laced with crime and people doing drugs,” Shisler said. “There’s really no need in that. There’s plenty of room and there’s food.”
Shisler said the violent incidents sprung up in late summer in the 1300-1900 blocks of East Lancaster Avenue, home to the Presbyterian Night Shelter, the Gospel Mission, the Salvation Army and a few other organizations that open their doors to the city’s homeless population.
“Drug stuff. They’re dealing drugs, and violence will break out because of that,” said Shisler. “I’ve got to protect our residents on the inside, and I’ve got to protect our volunteers and staff that are here.”
Police dedicated the shelter district neighborhood officer and the homeless liaison officer to the area to issue citations in late September.
Commander Joseph Sparrow said officers wrote 28 citations and no arrests were made that day.
Shisler said most of the time judges will dismiss citations when residents don’t have any income.
The one-day detail was a short-term boost to the normal 24-hour beat coverage in the area.
“As we all know, it is not a crime to be homeless,” said Sparrow. “But aggressive panhandling, criminal trespass, and blocking passageways are offenses.”
Sparrow acknowledged police enforcement actions are not solutions.
“We want to help our homeless population with housing and other help,” said Sparrow. “It is our intention to enforce the law with as much discretion and compassion as possible, but we must enforce the law.”
One of the Gospel Mission’s homeless residents, Michael Rice, 43, said many of those sleeping on the street don’t have the required identification and can’t afford the small fee some shelters charge.
“They need a Texas ID to eat here. They need a Texas ID to live here,” Rice said. “They don’t have money. They don’t have nothing. That’s why they’re homeless.”
