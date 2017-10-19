An In-N-Out “Double Double.”
Fort Worth

The most popular fast food chain in Texas is ... not Whataburger?

By Ryan Osborne

rosborne@star-telegram.com

October 19, 2017 8:12 PM

Call it a case of Fake News.

A new study released Thursday from Business Insider and Foursquare named In-N-Out — not Whataburger — the most popular fast food chain in Texas.

Not naming Whataburger would have been brutal enough for Texans. Selecting the West Coast-based chain they love to hate (in favor of Whataburger, of course) was even worse.

The findings, which included a most popular chain for each state, were determined by total visits to each chain “divided by the number of locations in that state,” according to Business Insider.

So it sounds like Whataburger’s 669 locations in Texas — compared to In-N-Out’s 35 — might have skewed the numbers a bit. Even so, the results did not go over well.

Whataburger’s official account spent the afternoon responding to its supporters and even demanded a recount. Get on that, Business Insider.

  • Grading Whataburger's newest breakfast biscuits

    Does either the spicy strawberry chicken biscuit or the spicy strawberry sausage biscuit approach Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit status? Let's find out, one bite at a time. Video by Matthew Martinez.

Grading Whataburger's newest breakfast biscuits

Does either the spicy strawberry chicken biscuit or the spicy strawberry sausage biscuit approach Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit status? Let's find out, one bite at a time. Video by Matthew Martinez.

Matthew Martinez mmartinez@star-telegram.com

Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST

