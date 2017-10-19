The most popular fast food chain in Texas is ... not Whataburger?

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18 Pause

2:26 The top Mexican drug cartels and their leaders

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 11

1:29 Population growth, strong economy quickly filling up Fort Worth landfill

1:43 See why DFW thinks it should get Amazon's HQ2

0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 12

1:43 If Amazon's second headquarters comes to DFW, where will it be located?

2:59 Fort Worth city attorneys to rewrite the smoking ordinance

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 13