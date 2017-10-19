Will this video persuade Amazon to build HQ2 in North Texas?

Touting the region’s diversity, pro-business climate, access to research facilities and even the prevalence of delicious tacos, leaders from the Fort Worth and Dallas chambers of commerce on Thursday unveiled a video aimed at persuading Amazon to build its second headquarters in North Texas.

“I love DFW because it’s vibrant,” Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price says in a brief appearance at the beginning of the video. “If you can’t find it here, you can’t find it anywhere in the world.”

The video is less than two minutes long. It features a collage of Metroplex residents from diverse backgrounds briefly stating what they like about the region, and holding up placards with keywords such as “&DIVERSITY,” “&PROGRESSIVE” and “&TACOS.”

Several Tarrant County landmarks are featured including Fort Worth’s West Seventh Street bridge and Rahr & Sons brewery, and Arlington’s AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

Other than releasing the video, officials from the Dallas Regional Chamber and Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce remained mostly mum about their bid to lure Seattle-based Amazon to North Texas with a complex that could eventually employ up to 50,000 people.

In a joint news release, officials said they presented Amazon with numerous pieces of real estate that could be suitable options for a new headquarters. The precise locations haven’t been publicly unveiled, although officials in various cities have said the proposed locations include Fort Worth’s Panther Island, Arlington’s Globe Life Park, Grapevine’s undeveloped land on the north end of DFW Airport and locations in Dallas, Frisco and Irving.

The submission also includes a “secure and custom-built, map-based website for Amazon only, that contains both the regional response and individual city responses.”

“I’m confident we’ve shared with Amazon all the things that have made this region a great place for corporate headquarters location,” Mike Rosa, senior vice president of economic development at the Dallas Regional Chamber, said in the news release.

Brandom Gengelbach, executive vice president of economic development for the Fort Worth Chamber, said the exercise would be useful for cities wishing to lure other corporate campuses in the years to come.

“For multiple cities to collaborate for such a prize is quite a feat, and we are confident we can build on relationships and use all the regional information that was compiled to give us an advantage in future projects,” he said.

At the end of the video, a logo featuring the almost vowel-free phrase “AMZN & DFW” appears, then fades out.