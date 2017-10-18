More Videos

Fort Worth Police and the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.
Fort Worth Police and the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Fort Worth

Police search for bank robber who put “Tom Lawson” on robbery note

By Mitch Mitchell

mitchmitchell@star-telegram.com

October 18, 2017 9:17 PM

FORT WORTH

Police are looking for a bank robbery suspect who ended his note demanding cash with the name Tom Lawson.

The suspect walked into the BBVA Compass Bank, 4480 Bryant Irving Road, about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday and passed a note to the teller which read: “I have a gun, loose bills, be quiet, 10,000, Tom Lawson,” a Facebook post from the Fort Worth Police Department said.

The teller gave the suspect cash, a dye pack and bait bills and watched him leave the back and head north toward the Sam’s Club store where employees lost track of him, the post said.

The robber is between 5-feet, 8-inches and 6-feet tall, and weighs between 170 and 185 pounds. He wore a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and brown athletic shoes. He also wore a red baseball cap and sunglasses.

Anyone with information about his identity or this crime is asked to call 817-989-3317.

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3

