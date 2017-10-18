A ladder leans against a house that received a new roof Wednesday after an address mix-up.
A ladder leans against a house that received a new roof Wednesday after an address mix-up. Sergio Guadarrama
A ladder leans against a house that received a new roof Wednesday after an address mix-up. Sergio Guadarrama

Fort Worth

Razing the roof: Street mix-up leads to new roof for wrong house

By Deanna Boyd

dboyd@star-telegram.com

October 18, 2017 4:58 PM

FORT WORTH

It’s enough to make you want to hit the roof.

A woman returned home Tuesday to find someone had removed all the shingles from the roof of the house she rents in south Fort Worth.

“Does anyone have workers redoing their roof? Someone came to our house today and took the shingles off our roof, realized they had the wrong house and bolted ... with the shingles,” the woman wrote on the Ryan Place neighborhood’s Facebook page Tuesday. “We have no idea who they are or what company they’re working for.”

Fort Worth police neighborhood patrol officer Sergio Guadarrama got word from his partner about a shingle theft but assumed it had been roofing materials stolen from a home under construction.

He said he did a double-take when he saw the renter’s post on Facebook.

“That’s when I said, ‘Hold up. Time out. Someone stole a roof?’ ” Guadarrama said. “I’ve never heard of that one before.”

The woman’s landlord visited the police station Wednesday to report that someone had taken off the home’s roof and that they were now back at the house.

“He said he got there and there was a crew putting a new roof on,” Guadarrama said. “He said, ‘I didn’t order a new roof. I don’t know why they’re putting a new roof on my house.’ 

Turns out, Guadarrama said, the roof replacement was meant for a house on Ryan Avenue, not Ryan Place Drive.

“So what I thought was before a stolen roof just turned out to be a roofing company getting the wrong address, and a lucky resident got a brand new roof out of it,” Guadarrama said.

Guadarrama was at the home Wednesday afternoon, where the new roof was almost complete, waiting for the roofing crew to return from lunch so he could break the bad news to them.

“I’m just going to have to tell them, ‘When you finish that one side, I have something to tell you,’ ” he quipped.

Deanna Boyd: 817-390-7655, @deannaboyd

More Videos

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 11 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 11

Pause
Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 12 0:31

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 12

UIL Region 5 marching band competition 1:16

UIL Region 5 marching band competition

Hurricane Matthew slams Nassau, Bahamas 0:36

Hurricane Matthew slams Nassau, Bahamas

Fort Worth city attorneys to rewrite the smoking ordinance 2:59

Fort Worth city attorneys to rewrite the smoking ordinance

Knights Inn resident: 'This is not a safe place' 1:30

Knights Inn resident: 'This is not a safe place'

TCU protesters march over DACA decision 0:41

TCU protesters march over DACA decision

Keller ISD files lawsuit over foundation flaws at school 0:46

Keller ISD files lawsuit over foundation flaws at school

Police Association cites low confidence in Chief Fitzgerald, supports fired officer 2:08

Police Association cites low confidence in Chief Fitzgerald, supports fired officer

  • It’s a bird, it’s a plane. Nope. It’s a drone inspecting your roof for hail damage.

    Farmers Insurance is testing drones while assessing hail damage across North Texas. Drones could be commonplace in assessing storm damage in the future. (Video by Max Faulkner/Star-Telegram)

It’s a bird, it’s a plane. Nope. It’s a drone inspecting your roof for hail damage.

Farmers Insurance is testing drones while assessing hail damage across North Texas. Drones could be commonplace in assessing storm damage in the future. (Video by Max Faulkner/Star-Telegram)

mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 11 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 11

Pause
Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 12 0:31

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 12

UIL Region 5 marching band competition 1:16

UIL Region 5 marching band competition

Hurricane Matthew slams Nassau, Bahamas 0:36

Hurricane Matthew slams Nassau, Bahamas

Fort Worth city attorneys to rewrite the smoking ordinance 2:59

Fort Worth city attorneys to rewrite the smoking ordinance

Knights Inn resident: 'This is not a safe place' 1:30

Knights Inn resident: 'This is not a safe place'

TCU protesters march over DACA decision 0:41

TCU protesters march over DACA decision

Keller ISD files lawsuit over foundation flaws at school 0:46

Keller ISD files lawsuit over foundation flaws at school

Police Association cites low confidence in Chief Fitzgerald, supports fired officer 2:08

Police Association cites low confidence in Chief Fitzgerald, supports fired officer

  • Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 13

    Arlington Police are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 13

View More Video