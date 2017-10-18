Razing the roof: Street mix-up leads to new roof for wrong house

It’s enough to make you want to hit the roof.
A woman returned home Tuesday to find someone had removed all the shingles from the roof of the house she rents in south Fort Worth.
“Does anyone have workers redoing their roof? Someone came to our house today and took the shingles off our roof, realized they had the wrong house and bolted ... with the shingles,” the woman wrote on the Ryan Place neighborhood’s Facebook page Tuesday. “We have no idea who they are or what company they’re working for.”
Fort Worth police neighborhood patrol officer Sergio Guadarrama got word from his partner about a shingle theft but assumed it had been roofing materials stolen from a home under construction.
He said he did a double-take when he saw the renter’s post on Facebook.
“That’s when I said, ‘Hold up. Time out. Someone stole a roof?’ ” Guadarrama said. “I’ve never heard of that one before.”
The woman’s landlord visited the police station Wednesday to report that someone had taken off the home’s roof and that they were now back at the house.
“He said he got there and there was a crew putting a new roof on,” Guadarrama said. “He said, ‘I didn’t order a new roof. I don’t know why they’re putting a new roof on my house.’ ”
Turns out, Guadarrama said, the roof replacement was meant for a house on Ryan Avenue, not Ryan Place Drive.
“So what I thought was before a stolen roof just turned out to be a roofing company getting the wrong address, and a lucky resident got a brand new roof out of it,” Guadarrama said.
Guadarrama was at the home Wednesday afternoon, where the new roof was almost complete, waiting for the roofing crew to return from lunch so he could break the bad news to them.
“I’m just going to have to tell them, ‘When you finish that one side, I have something to tell you,’ ” he quipped.
Deanna Boyd: 817-390-7655, @deannaboyd
