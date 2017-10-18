Teen admits shooting up house but says he didn’t mean to kill mom of five

A drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a Fort Worth mother of five last month was spurred by an earlier shooting involving the woman’s boyfriend, court documents reveal.

But the boyfriend was not at the home in the 2700 block of Burchill Road when bullets ripped through the walls of the bedroom where Victoria Deleon, 22, and her five children were sleeping shortly before 3 a.m. on Sept. 9.

Deleon, who had been sleeping with her youngest baby, 1, on her chest, was struck in the gunfire.

She died shortly after at John Peter Smith Hospital.

On Thursday, U.S. Marshals arrested 19-year-old Nathan Leal on a murder warrant in Sacramento, Calif., in connection with Deleon’s murder. Leal formerly lived in Forest Hill but moved to Sacramento sometime after the shooting, police say.

His words to me were, ‘I wasn’t trying to kill anyone. I was just trying to shoot up the house’ Homicide Detective E. Pate regarding Nathan Leal’s confession

Fort Worth homicide Detectives E. Pate and Jerry Cedillo recently traveled to Sacramento to interview Leal, who is in the Sacramento County Jail awaiting extradition to Texas.

Pate said Leal provided a detailed confession.

“His words to me were, ‘I wasn’t trying to kill anyone. I was just trying to shoot up the house,’ ” Pate said.

Leal told investigators that he did not learn until later that Deleon had been killed in the shooting.

“He said he found out the next morning and it made him sick to his stomach and he wanted to throw up,” Pate said.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit written by Pate, two brothers had been trying to fight Deleon’s boyfriend in the hours leading up to the shooting.

The boyfriend — the father of two of Deleon’s children — is a documented street gang member, according to the affidavit, but Pate said investigators do not believe the shooting was gang-related.

Too many to fight

Deleon’s boyfriend told investigators he had been arguing with the brothers because they were trying to fight a friend of his. He said the brothers wanted him to go to Polytechnic High School to fight but that he refused because of the school’s proximity to a police station, the affidavit states.

He agreed to meet the brothers at a park east of Vaughn Boulevard, he told investigators.

But the boyfriend told investigators that when he later drove by the park with another person, he saw too many people to fight. Instead, he admitted to detectives, he got out of his vehicle at the end of the block and fired several shots in the direction of the group wanting to fight him.

Pate said no one was injured in that shooting but a vehicle was damaged.

The boyfriend told investigators that he then drove to a friend’s house. He received a call from his brother about 20 minutes later informing him that Deleon had been shot, the affidavit states.

Other witnesses told investigators that Leal had not been at the park during the gunfire, but had later shown up at a house where the brothers and others had gathered afterward.

The witnesses told investigators that Leal was intoxicated and became very upset when told about what had happened at the park.

He and others then drove to the Burchill home, where Leal jumped out of the truck and began shooting at the house, the affidavit states.

Pate said after she was shot, Deleon carried her baby into the living room and handed the infant to a relative before collapsing.

The affidavit states that all of the shots seemed to have been purposely fired at the east side of the home toward the bedroom where the boyfriend usually slept with his family, not randomly at the house.

Police recovered at least seven fired 9mm shell casings in the street to the east of the home, the affidavit states.

Pate said the investigation is ongoing and could lead to other arrests.

According to Leal’s Facebook page, the teen is a self-employed “master barber.” Tarrant County court records show no previous convictions.