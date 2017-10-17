It’s prime time for high school marching bands in Texas

FORT WORTH Eleven area high school marching bands are playing their hearts out Tuesday, as the annual competition season gets underway.

This year, marching bands from 1A, 2A, 3A and 5A high schools face off in University Interscholastic League competitions, with the hope of making it to state next month at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

The regional competitions mark the beginning of marching band season in Texas.

Several regional contests are Tuesday afternoon and evening.

A regional event at Pennington Field in Bedford included bands from Birdville, Carroll, Hurst-Euless-Bedford,, Birdville and Grapevine-Colleyville school districts. Arlington, Fort Worth and Mansfield high school marching bands are competing at Newsom Stadium in Mansfield from 1:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Aledo, Keller and Eagle Mountain Saginaw high schools will compete at Chisholm Trail High School, at 3100 NW College Dr., in Fort Worth from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday.

On Saturday, Northwest, Argyle and Decatur schools compete at regional level at the Northwest school district stadium in Justin.

Most area-level competitions are planned for Oct. 28. The state competitions are scheduled for Nov. 6-8 at San Antonio’s Alamodome.