‘He did incredible things:’ Owner says good-bye to heroic Fort Worth police K-9

Meet Fort Worth's Hero Dog Award nominee, Luca Luca was trained for search and rescue as a pup and used those skills to help save a man from drowning last year. Photos courtesy FWPD Officer Cole Brock. Luca was trained for search and rescue as a pup and used those skills to help save a man from drowning last year. Photos courtesy FWPD Officer Cole Brock. mmartinez@star-telegram.com

