Arlington PD looks to ID two men allegedly burglarizing a home while dressed as 'official' workers

Arlington PD looks to ID two men allegedly burglarizing a home while dressed as "official" workers

Tommy Manion describes BB gun incident with horse

Tommy Manion describes BB gun incident with horse

Cutting horse owner shoots stallion with BB gun

Cutting horse owner shoots stallion with BB gun

Climate change: What's it all about?

Climate change: What's it all about?

Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs

Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs

Knights Inn resident: 'This is not a safe place'

Knights Inn resident: 'This is not a safe place'

Knights Inn health inspection of six motel rooms discovers rampant disrepair

Knights Inn health inspection of six motel rooms discovers rampant disrepair

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 4

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 4

Fossil Ridge student crafts 'Don't Shoot' homecoming mum

Fossil Ridge student crafts 'Don't Shoot' homecoming mum

DACA: an explanation

DACA: an explanation

  • Meet Fort Worth's Hero Dog Award nominee, Luca

    Luca was trained for search and rescue as a pup and used those skills to help save a man from drowning last year. Photos courtesy FWPD Officer Cole Brock.

Luca was trained for search and rescue as a pup and used those skills to help save a man from drowning last year. Photos courtesy FWPD Officer Cole Brock.
Luca was trained for search and rescue as a pup and used those skills to help save a man from drowning last year. Photos courtesy FWPD Officer Cole Brock. mmartinez@star-telegram.com

Fort Worth

‘He did incredible things:’ Owner says good-bye to heroic Fort Worth police K-9

By Ryan Osborne

rosborne@star-telegram.com

October 16, 2017 2:29 PM

FORT WORTH

Luca, the retired Fort Worth police K-9 that earned national recognition for helping rescue an elderly man with Alzheimer’s from the freezing Trinity River last year, died Friday morning, police said Monday.

The 12-year-old German shepherd had Degenerative Myelopathy, a degenerative spine condition, according to a police news release.

Luca, who was owned by Fort Worth police officer Cole Brock, will still be featured on the nationally televised “American Humane Hero Dogs Awards” show Oct. 26. He won the award for Search and Rescue Dog, an honor that was announced Oct. 2.

“There is no easy way to say goodbye and realizing that the time is imminent is even worse,” Brock said in a statement. “Luca’s life was less than ordinary and he did incredible things thanks to incredible people being a part of his life and believing in him.”

Luca helped rescue the elderly man on March 15, 2016.

The man’s friend had called police after realizing the man was missing. After an extensive search, one of the responding officers, Brock, was asked if Luca, 10 at the time, would be of any help.

The dog had excelled in area, water, avalanche and forest/desert searches. Brock also knew helping out would mean a helicopter ride for Luca, which the dog loved.

At the scene, Luca quickly alerted officers to an opening in the brush at the Trinity River, which led to a steep hill followed by a steep drop-off. A police helicopter responded and officers immediately spotted the lost man in the river, stuck in waist-high mud on the opposite bank.

Officers shed their gear, swam across and rescued the man.

If not for Luca, officers believed the man would have drowned in the fast-moving water or succumbed to the cold.

This report contains information from the Star-Telegram archives

Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST

Arlington PD looks to ID two men allegedly burglarizing a home while dressed as "official" workers

Arlington PD looks to ID two men allegedly burglarizing a home while dressed as "official" workers

Tommy Manion describes BB gun incident with horse

Tommy Manion describes BB gun incident with horse

Cutting horse owner shoots stallion with BB gun

Cutting horse owner shoots stallion with BB gun

Climate change: What's it all about?

Climate change: What's it all about?

Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs

Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs

Knights Inn resident: 'This is not a safe place'

Knights Inn resident: 'This is not a safe place'

Knights Inn health inspection of six motel rooms discovers rampant disrepair

Knights Inn health inspection of six motel rooms discovers rampant disrepair

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 4

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 4

Fossil Ridge student crafts 'Don't Shoot' homecoming mum

Fossil Ridge student crafts 'Don't Shoot' homecoming mum

DACA: an explanation

DACA: an explanation

