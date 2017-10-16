A Watauga man has died from injuries he suffered earlier this month in a Fort Worth wreck.
Fort Worth

Watauga motorist succumbs to injuries he suffered in Fort Worth wreck

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

October 16, 2017 11:41 AM

FORT WORTH

A Watauga man critically injured earlier this month in a crash on Loop 820 died Sunday at a local hospital, authorities said Monday.

Authorities with the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office identified the man as Mitchell Partin, 47, who died at 12:15 a.m. Sunday at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth.

A ruling on his death is pending an autopsy.

Partin was critically injured Oct. 2 in a traffic crash in the 4000 block of west Loop 820.

The wreck was reported shortly before 5 a.m. in the southbound lanes.

A police report states Partin’s vehicle was rear-ended by another vehicle. He was unconscious when he was taken to the hospital, police said.

Police did not release any other details.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.

