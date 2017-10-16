Watauga motorist succumbs to injuries he suffered in Fort Worth wreck

A Watauga man critically injured earlier this month in a crash on Loop 820 died Sunday at a local hospital, authorities said Monday.
Authorities with the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office identified the man as Mitchell Partin, 47, who died at 12:15 a.m. Sunday at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth.
A ruling on his death is pending an autopsy.
Partin was critically injured Oct. 2 in a traffic crash in the 4000 block of west Loop 820.
The wreck was reported shortly before 5 a.m. in the southbound lanes.
A police report states Partin’s vehicle was rear-ended by another vehicle. He was unconscious when he was taken to the hospital, police said.
Police did not release any other details.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
