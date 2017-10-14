More Videos

Fort Worth

Fort Worth student crafts “Don’t shoot” homecoming mum

By Mitch Mitchell

mitchmitchell@star-telegram.com

October 14, 2017 6:42 PM

FORT WORTH

Like many homecoming mums, Kenya Brown’s creation is lined with flowers and ribbons.

But there is a hole in the middle of the word “Don’t,” a WFAA story said.

“The ‘don’t’ is actually a bullet wound,” Brown told a WFAA reporter, pointing to the red “o” in the middle of the “Don’t Shoot” mum she wore Thursday at Fort Worth’s Fossil Ridge High School. It’s a heart surrounded by red roses and a black funeral veil, with caution tape for ribbons and the penned in names of people of color who have had fatal encounters with police.

Police have killed 773 people in 2017, with 55 of those shootings occurring in Texas, according to a Washington Post database.

Brown was elected homecoming queen at Fossil Ridge High School, the day she wore the mum, WFAA reported.

Brown’s mother, Mique Moore, said she is proud of her daughter for having the courage to wear the mum, according to the WFAA story. Brown’s stepfather works in law enforcement and the family knew the mum would not be popular with everyone, Moore said.

“It’s not that we are against law enforcement. It’s just that we have a different experience, and we do need to talk about it. That’s how it can be changed,” Moore told WFAA.

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3

