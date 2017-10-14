A grandmother’s life full of loss ends in murder. But who killed Margarett Terry?

Throughout her life, Margarett Terry had known heartache all too well.
She’s lost her only son when the boy was just 4 year old.
Her only daughter and mother of two would die at age 25, after a devastating wreck left her virtually bedridden for four years.
Less than 10 years later, she’d find herself a widow.
If life was fair, Terry would have passed away peacefully.
Instead, the 68-year-old grandmother was sexually assaulted and slain inside her southeast Fort Worth home — a 28-year-old murder mystery that still remains unsolved.
“She had so much heartache, it’s just like why?” asked her granddaughter, Renee Roach. “How could somebody go through all of that and then ... die the way she died. It doesn’t seem right.”
Deanna Boyd: 817-390-7655, @deannaboyd
The Star-Telegram is hosting a monthly podcast, titled Out of the Cold, on unsolved cold cases in Tarrant County and North Texas. To listen to the podcast’s first three episodes, including the case of Margarett Terry, visit star-telegram.com.
Comments