Star-Telegram photo illustration of Margarett Terry who was found slain on Aug. 25, 1989.
Star-Telegram photo illustration of Margarett Terry who was found slain on Aug. 25, 1989. Star-Telegram photo illustration Family photos
Star-Telegram photo illustration of Margarett Terry who was found slain on Aug. 25, 1989. Star-Telegram photo illustration Family photos

Fort Worth

A grandmother’s life full of loss ends in murder. But who killed Margarett Terry?

By Deanna Boyd

dboyd@star-telegram.com

October 14, 2017 2:29 PM

FORT WORTH

Throughout her life, Margarett Terry had known heartache all too well.

She’s lost her only son when the boy was just 4 year old.

Her only daughter and mother of two would die at age 25, after a devastating wreck left her virtually bedridden for four years.

Less than 10 years later, she’d find herself a widow.

If life was fair, Terry would have passed away peacefully.

Instead, the 68-year-old grandmother was sexually assaulted and slain inside her southeast Fort Worth home — a 28-year-old murder mystery that still remains unsolved.

“She had so much heartache, it’s just like why?” asked her granddaughter, Renee Roach. “How could somebody go through all of that and then ... die the way she died. It doesn’t seem right.”

Deanna Boyd: 817-390-7655, @deannaboyd

The Star-Telegram is hosting a monthly podcast, titled Out of the Cold, on unsolved cold cases in Tarrant County and North Texas. To listen to the podcast’s first three episodes, including the case of Margarett Terry, visit star-telegram.com.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 13

    Arlington Police are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 13

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 13 0:31

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 13
Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 12 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 12
Police Association cites low confidence in Chief Fitzgerald, supports fired officer 2:08

Police Association cites low confidence in Chief Fitzgerald, supports fired officer

View More Video