Police want to question man and woman in connection with brutal Fort Worth home invasion

Police are looking for a man and a woman they said they believe are implicated in a home invasion where suspects pointed a gun at a 4-year-old boy’s head.
Two men broke into a house in the 4000 block of Grover Avenue and fired a gun, then threatened to kill a couple’s child if they did not give them cash, according to police.
While inside the suspects assaulted a 24-year-old man while holding his wife and two children at gunpoint. The man told the Star-Telegram he went to his son’s room about 3:30 a.m. and found two suspects, one with a gun pointed at the child’s head. One suspect wore a white mask, while the other had a hood over his head, the drawstrings pulled tightly around his face.
The man was hit over the head with a gun while getting cash for one of the suspects. The home’s occupants gave the suspects cash, credit cards and identification, police said.
Surveillance footage shows four suspects driving up to the home in a white or light colored Dodge Charger of similar looking four-door car, police said.
Fort Worth police described the two suspects who went inside the home as African-Americans. One had a medium build, is more than 6 feet tall, and wore a hooded jacket. The other suspect is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a slender build. He wore a mask over his face.
The other two suspects didn’t enter the house, so no description was available.
The photo of the man matches a description provided by one of the victims of the home invasion and the woman is believed to have driven that man to a convenience store, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 817-392-4469 or CrimeStoppers at 817-469-8477.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
Comments