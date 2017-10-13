The logo for Noble Rey Brewing’s Eagle Tears beer.
The logo for Noble Rey Brewing’s Eagle Tears beer. Noble Rey Brewing Courtesy
The logo for Noble Rey Brewing’s Eagle Tears beer. Noble Rey Brewing Courtesy

Fort Worth

‘Eagle Tears’ in your beer: A Dallas brewery’s comeback to Philly trash talking

By Ryan Osborne

rosborne@star-telegram.com

October 13, 2017 7:56 PM

DALLAS

When a Pennsylvania brewery released a new beer called Dallas Sucks last month, the Cowboys fans at Noble Rey Brewing in Dallas knew they had to do something about it.

Their plan for payback didn’t take long.

Within a day, Noble Rey had picked out a beer — a light German-style gose — and came up with the perfect name for its somewhat salty taste: Eagle Tears. They also had drawn up a logo of a cartoon Eagle crying.

As it turned out, mocking the Eagles came naturally.

“It was really easy,” Noble Rey owner Chris Rigoulot said.

The beer battle is all in good fun, though.

Rigoulot also made a friendly bet with the Joshua Lampe, chief operating officer of Weyerbacher Brewing of Pennsylvania, which made the Dallas Sucks beer. If the Cowboys beat the Eagles Nov. 19, then Lampe has to wear a Cowboys jersey and vice versa.

Noble Rey will debut Eagle Tears at their Dallas Design District taproom on Nov. 5, two weeks before the Cowboys and Eagles play. They plan to make about 100 cases available to the public at the debut, limiting one six pack per person until they run out.

They’ll make more based off the demand, which seems to be high.

“We’ve been getting a lot of love and support from the Cowboys fans from all over the country,” Rigoulot said. “They want us to ship it to them. South Carolina, Seattle, everywhere. We’ve gotten a lot of heat from Philly fans, too. They think our logo sucks. You just kind of have to laugh at it.”

More Videos

Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs 1:50

Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs

Pause
Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 4 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 4

Knights Inn health inspection of six motel rooms discovers rampant disrepair 2:20

Knights Inn health inspection of six motel rooms discovers rampant disrepair

TCU protesters march over DACA decision 0:41

TCU protesters march over DACA decision

Knights Inn resident: 'This is not a safe place' 1:30

Knights Inn resident: 'This is not a safe place'

Man pulls down American flags on Denton town square 0:47

Man pulls down American flags on Denton town square

Men rob couple, threaten to kill 3-year-old during a home invasion in Fort Worth 2:30

Men rob couple, threaten to kill 3-year-old during a home invasion in Fort Worth

Hurricane Matthew slams Nassau, Bahamas 0:36

Hurricane Matthew slams Nassau, Bahamas

Police Association cites low confidence in Chief Fitzgerald, supports fired officer 2:08

Police Association cites low confidence in Chief Fitzgerald, supports fired officer

Top 6A football teams in Tarrant County: Martin vs. Mansfield Friday night 0:52

Top 6A football teams in Tarrant County: Martin vs. Mansfield Friday night

  • From the scene of Ezekiel Elliott's hearing in New Orleans

    Lawyers for the NFL run into Ezekiel Elliott lawyers before 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans

From the scene of Ezekiel Elliott's hearing in New Orleans

Lawyers for the NFL run into Ezekiel Elliott lawyers before 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans

Clarence E. Hill Jr. chill@star-telegram.com

Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs 1:50

Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs

Pause
Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 4 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 4

Knights Inn health inspection of six motel rooms discovers rampant disrepair 2:20

Knights Inn health inspection of six motel rooms discovers rampant disrepair

TCU protesters march over DACA decision 0:41

TCU protesters march over DACA decision

Knights Inn resident: 'This is not a safe place' 1:30

Knights Inn resident: 'This is not a safe place'

Man pulls down American flags on Denton town square 0:47

Man pulls down American flags on Denton town square

Men rob couple, threaten to kill 3-year-old during a home invasion in Fort Worth 2:30

Men rob couple, threaten to kill 3-year-old during a home invasion in Fort Worth

Hurricane Matthew slams Nassau, Bahamas 0:36

Hurricane Matthew slams Nassau, Bahamas

Police Association cites low confidence in Chief Fitzgerald, supports fired officer 2:08

Police Association cites low confidence in Chief Fitzgerald, supports fired officer

Top 6A football teams in Tarrant County: Martin vs. Mansfield Friday night 0:52

Top 6A football teams in Tarrant County: Martin vs. Mansfield Friday night

  • Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 13

    Arlington Police are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 13

View More Video