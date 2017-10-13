‘Eagle Tears’ in your beer: A Dallas brewery’s comeback to Philly trash talking

When a Pennsylvania brewery released a new beer called Dallas Sucks last month, the Cowboys fans at Noble Rey Brewing in Dallas knew they had to do something about it.
Their plan for payback didn’t take long.
Within a day, Noble Rey had picked out a beer — a light German-style gose — and came up with the perfect name for its somewhat salty taste: Eagle Tears. They also had drawn up a logo of a cartoon Eagle crying.
As it turned out, mocking the Eagles came naturally.
“It was really easy,” Noble Rey owner Chris Rigoulot said.
The beer battle is all in good fun, though.
Rigoulot also made a friendly bet with the Joshua Lampe, chief operating officer of Weyerbacher Brewing of Pennsylvania, which made the Dallas Sucks beer. If the Cowboys beat the Eagles Nov. 19, then Lampe has to wear a Cowboys jersey and vice versa.
Noble Rey will debut Eagle Tears at their Dallas Design District taproom on Nov. 5, two weeks before the Cowboys and Eagles play. They plan to make about 100 cases available to the public at the debut, limiting one six pack per person until they run out.
They’ll make more based off the demand, which seems to be high.
“We’ve been getting a lot of love and support from the Cowboys fans from all over the country,” Rigoulot said. “They want us to ship it to them. South Carolina, Seattle, everywhere. We’ve gotten a lot of heat from Philly fans, too. They think our logo sucks. You just kind of have to laugh at it.”
