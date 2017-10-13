Police surrounding a woman’s car after a chase from Fort Worth to Dallas.
Police surrounding a woman’s car after a chase from Fort Worth to Dallas. WFAA Screenshot

Fort Worth

Woman accused of cashing bad check leads Fort Worth police on chase to Dallas

By Ryan Osborne

October 13, 2017 5:17 PM

FORT WORTH

A woman accused of trying cash a bad check at a Fort Worth bank led police on a high-speed chase on Interstate 30 to Dallas on Friday afternoon, police said.

The chase ended near Riverfront Boulevard and I-30 near downtown Dallas about 5 p.m. The woman was trying to drive an SUV across a grass median when two police vehicles blocked her path, with one crashing into her vehicle, according to live video of the incident from WFAA.

Police busted out a window of her SUV, and then pulled her from the car and handcuffed her on the ground.

The woman had exited I-30 after weaving in and out of traffic and several times driving onto the shoulder of the highway. It was not yet clear when and where the chase began.

Police chase in Arlington

Fort Worth Police are currently in pursuit of a suspect on I-30 headed toward Dallas.

Posted by WFAA-TV on Friday, October 13, 2017

Ryan Osborne: @RyanOsborneFWST

