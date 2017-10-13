Woman accused of cashing bad check leads Fort Worth police on chase to Dallas

A woman accused of trying cash a bad check at a Fort Worth bank led police on a high-speed chase on Interstate 30 to Dallas on Friday afternoon, police said.
The chase ended near Riverfront Boulevard and I-30 near downtown Dallas about 5 p.m. The woman was trying to drive an SUV across a grass median when two police vehicles blocked her path, with one crashing into her vehicle, according to live video of the incident from WFAA.
Police busted out a window of her SUV, and then pulled her from the car and handcuffed her on the ground.
The woman had exited I-30 after weaving in and out of traffic and several times driving onto the shoulder of the highway. It was not yet clear when and where the chase began.
