Fort Worth firefighter “intoxicated” on day U.S. flags damaged in Denton, witness says

Two witnesses identified Michael Wagemann, a seven-year veteran of the Fort Worth Fire Department, as the man seen in a grainy video ripping down two U.S. flags at the Denton County Courthouse on Sept. 9, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
A witness also told investigators that the Fort Worth firefighter was “intoxicated and agitated” when she saw him at a bar on the night the offense occurred, the affidavit said.
Wagemann and his attorney declined to comment, according to Kyle Falkner, Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman. Wagemann, who remains on restricted duty, has been charged with criminal mischief less than $100, according to court records.
He surrendered to Denton County officials, court records show.
The flags were planted on the south side of the Denton County courthouse. One was damaged and another was missing, the affidavit said.
The witnesses emerged after a Denton County Sheriff’s Department investigator, Kincy Lloyd, made fliers from surveillance video and passed them around businesses surrounding the courthouse.
Another witness provided authorities with Wagemann’s name and credit card information, the affidavit said. That witness said Wagemann had on the same clothing as the man she saw in the video.
Lloyd located Wagemann on social media and visited his house Sept. 26, asking to speak to him about a criminal case. Wagemann answered using the intercom and said he was at a fire station in Fort Worth where he worked as a firefighter, the affidavit said. Wagemann asked Lloyd to meet him at the fire station the next day, the affidavit said.
When Lloyd and another investigator went to the fire station the next day, Wagemann said he would have to speak with an attorney since he was a suspect in the case, but that he had not yet hired a lawyer.
At Lloyd’s request, the Fort Worth Fire Department provided the investigators with Wagemann’s work schedule. His regular days off fell on Sept. 9 and 10, and he took a vacation day on Sept. 8, the affidavit said.
Lloyd said the bar’s records indicated that a credit card on file with information traced to Wagemann was used until 1 a.m. Sept. 9, according to the affidavit.
