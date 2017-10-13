STEM programs in the Fort Worth school districts are being touted in the proposal to try and lure Amazon to build HQ2 in North Texas.
STEM programs touted as Fort Worth schools, TCC join push for Amazon HQ2

By Diane Smith

October 13, 2017 2:02 PM

The region’s pitch to Amazon includes a snapshot of computer and technology programs offered in Fort Worth schools and Tarrant County College.

The Fort Worth school district provided the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce information on its STEM and career/technology programs, which has been folded into the pitch. The regional bids for Amazon HQ2 are due Thursday.

Having a career and college ready workforce has been a theme during Fort Worth schools Superintendent Kent Scribner’s tenure. It is also a selling point from community leaders for the bond.

“Our goal is to prepare all students for success,” Scribner told business leaders at the chamber’s 14th annual State of Education speech.

Kent Scribner, superintendent of the Fort Worth school district, outlined a proposed bond program for business leaders. Voters will decide the fate of the bond program on Nov. 7.
Education is key to “a robust economy” and to attracting business to the region, said Brandom Gengelbach, executive vice president of economic development.

“The number one issue for businesses is talent,” Gengelbach said. “The ability for us to be successful relies on talent.”

Scribner’s presentation also included information about the upcoming Nov. 7 bond election, when voters will decide the fate of a $749.7 million bond package — the largest in Tarrant County history.

