Man stabbed on Casino Beach in Fort Worth flown by helicopter to hospital

A man in his late 40s or early 50s was stabbed and taken to the hospital by helicopter ambulance Thursday.
Another man, also cut during the incident, left the scene in his personal vehicle, according to first responders.
The condition of the man who went to the hospital is unknown but police said the stab wound was severe. The stabbing occurred about 3:45 p.m. on Casino Beach in the 7600 block of Jacksboro Highway near Lake Worth, according to police.
The stabbing occurred after the two men tried to stop a third man from breaking into a storage unit, a MedStar spokeswoman said.
Police have detained a man and are questioning him to determine how he was involved in the incident. Eight police units and firefighters responded to the call, the police call log showed.
