Amazon is hiring 10,000 seasonal workers at its fulfillment centers across Texas. Here, employees fill orders at Amazon Fulfillment Center in Haslet.
Amazon is hiring 10,000 seasonal workers at its fulfillment centers across Texas. Here, employees fill orders at Amazon Fulfillment Center in Haslet. Rodger Mallison rmallison@star-telegram.com
Amazon is hiring 10,000 seasonal workers at its fulfillment centers across Texas. Here, employees fill orders at Amazon Fulfillment Center in Haslet. Rodger Mallison rmallison@star-telegram.com

Fort Worth

Amazon is hiring again in North Texas and this has nothing to do with HQ2

By Bill Hanna

billhanna@star-telegram.com

October 12, 2017 10:43 AM

Amazon made an announcement Thursday that will impact the local economy but it has nothing do with the frenetic search for its second headquarters.

Instead, the Seattle-based company will be ramping up for the holidays by hiring seasonal workers at the company’s 75 fufillment centers to “help pick, pack and ship customers’ holiday orders.”

In Texas, 10,000 will be hired out of the 120,000 positions to be added across the United States. In Tarrant County, Amazon has fulfillment centers in north Fort Worth and Haslet, as well as facilities for its grocery business. It also has fulfillment centers in Coppell and Dallas.

“We prepare year-round for the holidays and we’re excited to hire for over 120,000 positions this season to help delight our customers,” said Dave Clark, Amazon’s Senior Vice President of Global Customer Fulfillment. “We look forward to welcoming back holiday employees who return year-after-year to Amazon and welcome new faces to the team, many of whom will continue on with regular, full-time roles with the company after the holidays.”

Amazon Fulfillment(4)
A fullfilment associate watches the line to spot any problems as employees fill orders at Amazon Fulfillment Center in Haslet.
Rodger Mallison rmallison@star-telegram.com

Amazon has already held interviews this week for some part-time seasonal workers. Another round of interviews is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Oct. 14 at the Holiday Inn Express at 6351 North Freeway in Fort Worth. Amazon also has postings for other non-seasonal jobs on its website.

Candidates interested in available positions can learn more and apply online at www.amazon.com/peakjobs.

Last year, Amazon said thousands of its holiday workers became full-time employees and they expect that trend to continue this year.

Amazon announced last month that it’s seeking a location for a second headquarters campus where it will employ as many as 50,000 people. Dallas-Fort Worth is competing with cities across the country for the project. Area cities have pitched dozens of sites which will be compiled into a regional bid, due to Amazon next week.

With more than 200,000 employees in the U.S., Amazon ranks 1st on Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 2nd on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, 1st on The Harris Poll’s Corporate Reputation survey, and 2nd on LinkedIn’s U.S. Top Companies list. Amazon was also recently included in the Military Times’ Best for Vets list of companies committed to providing opportunities for military veterans.

Bill Hanna: 817-390-7698, @fwhanna

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 13

    Arlington Police are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 13

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 13 0:31

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 13
Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 12 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 12
Police Association cites low confidence in Chief Fitzgerald, supports fired officer 2:08

Police Association cites low confidence in Chief Fitzgerald, supports fired officer

View More Video