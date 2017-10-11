Fort Worth police released a photograph of a SUV which detectives believe hit, killed a pedestrian Saturday night on Hemphill Street, and then drove off. Police asked for help to find the vehicle and motorist.
Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver, police need help to find motorist

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

October 11, 2017 1:16 PM

Police appealed for help Wednesday finding a sports utility vehicle that struck and killed a pedestrian Saturday night.

The name of the victim had not been released as of Wednesday, as officials had not been able to locate relatives.

Police responded to a major accident call shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Hemphill Street.

A man was crossing cross the street, walking east to west, when he was hit by the SUV, police said. The SUV was traveling north on Hemphill Street.

The SUV never stopped after hitting the man, police said.

Detectives have released photographs of the SUV from surveillance cameras in the area in hopes that someone would recognize the vehicle.

Authorities said the SUV has damage to its right front and right front headlight.

Anyone with information should call police at 817-392-4886.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr

