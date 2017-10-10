They were flying to their honeymoon in the Bahamas. Then they disappeared

A Fort Worth couple disappeared while flying a personal aircraft to their honeymoon in the Bahamas last month, according to family and friends, who are raising money to fund private search teams.
Forrest and Donna Sanco were last heard from on Sept. 26, when they landed their Cessna 150 in North Eleuthera, Bahamas, to refuel, a GoFundMe page said.
They were traveling to the island of Rum Cay, about two hours away, family and friends told Fox 4 News.
Private search-and-rescue teams have provided aerial photos from the area where the couple went missing. The family sought help from the Bahamas government, but resources there have been tied up with hurricane relief, Fox 4 reported.
Forrest Sanco worked as an electronics engineer at Lockheed Martin, according to CBS 11. The couple had gone to high school together in Oklahoma and had recently reconnected.
“They recently reunited on Facebook,” Simmons told Fox 4. “Whirlwind romance, got engaged, began traveling. They’ve just been the happiest couple.”
