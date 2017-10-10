‘Just please don’t do anything to my family,’ home invasion victim pleads

More Videos 0:32 Texas Tech put on lockdown after campus police officer shot Pause 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 4 2:30 Men rob couple, threaten to kill 3-year-old during a home invasion in Fort Worth 0:46 Keller ISD files lawsuit over foundation flaws at school 0:32 Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words' 2:48 West side motel owner ordered to clean up or face closure 1:28 Tommy Manion describes BB gun incident with horse 8:01 Cutting horse owner shoots stallion with BB gun 2:48 Climate change: What's it all about? 1:19 Now is the time to get free vaccinations before school starts Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Men rob couple, threaten to kill 3-year-old during a home invasion in Fort Worth Fort Worth police reported that two suspects invaded a home in the 4000 block of Grover Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, then held a family at gunpoint and demanded money. Fort Worth police reported that two suspects invaded a home in the 4000 block of Grover Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, then held a family at gunpoint and demanded money. Prescotte Stokes III pstokes@star-telegram.com

Fort Worth police reported that two suspects invaded a home in the 4000 block of Grover Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, then held a family at gunpoint and demanded money. Prescotte Stokes III pstokes@star-telegram.com