Woman told friend her boyfriend ‘is fine, he’s asleep.’ Police found him dead.

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

October 10, 2017 1:58 PM

A night of drinking and arguing ended with a 35-year-old woman fatally stabbing her boyfriend in a homeless camp last week, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Brandy Nicole Phillips was arrested after officers arrived and spotted her down the street from the camp with what appeared be be blood on her hands, according to the warrant, obtained by the Star-Telegram on Tuesday.

She has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of Kenneth Stewart, 35, of Fort Worth on Oct. 3, according to Tarrant County criminal court records.

The seven-page warrant gave this account of the stabbing:

Phillips told investigators she and Stewart had been together for six months, and that he was verbally abusive.

On the morning of Oct. 3, they were about to go to bed in a wooded area near the 2900 block of Broadmore Drive. Police noted that numerous homeless people have camps there.

Phillips told a Fort Worth detective she and Stewart got into a verbal argument and slapped each other. Then Phillips got her folding knife and unfolded it, holding it to her side.

When the two continued to argue, Stewart lunged at her and she stabbed him in the chest, according to the warrant.

He ran to another part of the camp, screaming for help. Phillips went to a friend’s tent and told him she had stabbed Stewart and the police would never catch her, according to the affidavit.

Before leaving the camp, Phillips encountered another friend who was attempting to call for an ambulance.

The warrant noted Phillips could be heard on the 911 call threatening the friend, saying, “I’ll f--- you up too,” the warrant states. She also tells the friend, “he is fine, he’s asleep.”

Phillips remained in the Tarrant County Jail on Tuesday in lieu of $25,000 bail.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr

