Men rob family, hold 3-year-old at gunpoint in Fort Worth home invasion, police say

A Fort Worth couple and their 3-year-old child were held at gunpoint in a home invasion Sunday morning, and one of the suspects threatened to kill the child during the incident, police said.
The robbery happened about 8 a.m. in the 4000 block of Grover Avenue in north Fort Worth, according to a police news release.
Two men forced their way into the home, held a husband and wife at gunpoint and demanded money. The suspect also fired a shot in the house and then grabbed the couple’s child and threatened to kill the child if they didn’t give up any money, the news release said.
The couple gave the suspects cash, credit cards and identification.
Surveillance video shows four suspects arrriving at the house in a light-color Dodge Charger, or a similar four-door car, police said. Only two of the suspects went inside the house.
Police described the two suspects as black. One had a medium build and was more than six feet tall and wore a hooded jacket, the news release said. The other was about 5 feet 10 inches tall with a slender build. He wore a mask over his face, police said.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call police at 817-392-4469.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
