A cold front approaches, but DFW hit 96 Monday – a record high

A cold front marched toward North Texas on Monday, but not before a new high temperature was set for the day.
Temperatures soared to 96 degrees at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport, breaking the daily record of 95 degrees set in 1963, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
326pm- D/FW Airport up to 96 degrees on the latest ob, breaking the daily record high of 95 degrees set 54 years ago in 1963! #dfwwx— NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) October 9, 2017
The front — which also brings a chance of isolated thunderstorms, including hail and potential wind gusts of 30 mph — should drop temperatures into the low 50s early Tuesday and as low as 49 degrees early Wednesday.
The expected high for Tuesday is 70 before inching up to 75 on Wednesday.
Here's the outlook for the rest of the week. Look for a steady warming trend, with temperatures returning to the 80s by late week. #txwx pic.twitter.com/1pbQnki3AR— NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) October 9, 2017
Behind the cold front, in the Texas Panhandle and eastern New Mexico, temperatures fell into the 40s and 50s on Monday, according to the weather service.
But North Texas isn’t expected to experience that — temperatures are forecast to be back into the upper 80s starting Thursday through the weekend.
