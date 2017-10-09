First of seven new hotels set to open in downtown Fort Worth

The first of seven new hotels is about to open in downtown Fort Worth.
The Marriott Fairfield Inn & Suites, located across from the Fort Worth Convention Center, will open Thursday, a spokesman said.
The 114-room hotel the result of a massive renovation of the former Park Central hotel at 1010 Houston St.
Fort Worth’s city center has 2,522 hotel rooms, according to Downtown Fort Worth Inc.’s State of Downtown 2016 report. But with the convention center attracting bigger shows, at times the entire area is sold out. The average occupancy rate downtown is 70 percent.
Now another 1,035 or so rooms are on the way, in the form of seven new hotels. In addition to the soon-to-open Marriott Fairfield Inn & Suites:
- A nine-story, 150-room Hyatt House is in the planning stages. The developer is Sacramento, Calif.-based Presidio Companies, owners of the Sheraton Fort Worth Hotel. HRGA Architects in Sacramento has posted a rendering of the hotel on its website.
- A 180-room Aloft in City Place is under construction in the middle floors of One City Place, one of the two towers that make up the one-time RadioShack headquarters. It’s expected to open early next year.
- A 162-room Hilton Garden Inn is under construction at 607 Jones St., behind Mt. Gilead Baptist Church, and scheduled to open in 2019.
- A 245-room Hampton Inn & Suites is under construction at 1005 Commerce St., on the east side of the convention center. It will include conference space, a pool, outdoor dining and covered parking.
- A 165-room Marriott Autograph is planned in the Sinclair Building at 512 Main St.
- A 169-room Marriott AC hotel is planned at 111 W. Fifth St., on the parking lot that abuts the Kress Building. The hotel would have 218 rooms.
Gordon Dickson: 817-390-7796, @gdickson
