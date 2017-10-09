Mystery of Tarrant County headstones used as walkway in East Texas partially solved

Investigators still aren’t sure why 20 headstones from Tarrant County were being used as a walkway to a vacant home about 75 miles east of Fort Worth.
But cemetery officials say the tablets had been discarded decades ago.
Some had never been installed; others had been removed for reasons ranging from misspelled names to the wrong date or design being engraved on them.
“We have concluded that there are no missing memorial tablets from the names provided on the list,” said James B. Kennerly, of Greenwood and Mount Olivet cemeteries in Fort Worth. “Every person on the list currently has a memorial tablet marking their grave space, except for one individual who was disinterred from the cemetery and moved to a crypt in our Greenwood Mausoleum n 1976.”
That solves one mystery.
But another question remains: Who hauled the discarded headstones to Hunt County and decided to use them as pavers in a walkway?
The headstones were found late last month when workers were clearing land in Hunt County for a new owner.
As they were getting ready to pour concrete, they found large pieces of stone serving as a pathway to the house. One flipped over and when workers saw engraving on it, they realized the stones were actually headstones.
They called Hunt County Constable Kent Layton, who first feared a graveyard had been uncovered.
He has said he and others determined that the headstones were too close together to have been graves and checked the soil to make sure.
Then Layton and John Byrd, a cemetery researcher in West Tawakoni, began investigating what happened.
Byrd began researching the headstones, tracking them down to Fort Worth cemeteries. Layton has been trying to find and reach out to past property owners.
Once he finds out who brought them to Hunt County — and why — then he can determine whether criminal charges should be filed.
Kennerly said the tablets had been removed or never installed and were replaced in the 1970s for misspellings, date errors and wrong designs. Some had inadvertently been duplicated.
“Since these tablets were removed for discard over 40 years ago, we are unsure as to how they ended up in Hunt County,” he said.
That’s one question Layton, who was out of the office Monday, has been unable to answer.
Anna Tinsley: 817-390-7610, @annatinsley
Headstones
Here’s a list of the 20 headstones, with the dates of each person’s birth and death, found in Hunt County:
James P. Adkins, 1901-1974
Robert F. Jones, 1907 -1974
George G. Stodsdill, 1913-1974
Clark Katling, 1925-1974
Bobby Leroy Leak, 1935-1964
Lester B. Pike, 1917-1974
Mabell Montgomery, 1889-1974
Delbert W. Johnson, 1896-1974
Kathryn M. Lee, 1917-1967
Cecilia Kirnan Streeter, 1894-1974
Zeta Trigg Rikes, 1982-1974
Loyrice Cobb Mothea, 1908-1974
Julia Ann Elliott, 1891-1974
Vernon J. Dwire Jr., 1920-1974
Hortencia Sanchez, 1956-1956
Robert V. Nichols, 1908-1974
Lora S. Wyatt 1881-1975
Virginia C. Watkins, 1917-1965
David R. March Jr., 1896-1967
Geneva M. Wells, 1908-1962
Source: Hunt County Constable Kent Layton
