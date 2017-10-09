This is one of the 20 headstones from Tarrant County found on property in Hunt County in East Texas.
This is one of the 20 headstones from Tarrant County found on property in Hunt County in East Texas. Constable Kent Layton Courtesy

Fort Worth

Mystery of Tarrant County headstones used as walkway in East Texas partially solved

By Anna M. Tinsley

atinsley@star-telegram.com

October 09, 2017 10:24 AM

Investigators still aren’t sure why 20 headstones from Tarrant County were being used as a walkway to a vacant home about 75 miles east of Fort Worth.

But cemetery officials say the tablets had been discarded decades ago.

Some had never been installed; others had been removed for reasons ranging from misspelled names to the wrong date or design being engraved on them.

“We have concluded that there are no missing memorial tablets from the names provided on the list,” said James B. Kennerly, of Greenwood and Mount Olivet cemeteries in Fort Worth. “Every person on the list currently has a memorial tablet marking their grave space, except for one individual who was disinterred from the cemetery and moved to a crypt in our Greenwood Mausoleum n 1976.”

That solves one mystery.

But another question remains: Who hauled the discarded headstones to Hunt County and decided to use them as pavers in a walkway?

The headstones were found late last month when workers were clearing land in Hunt County for a new owner.

As they were getting ready to pour concrete, they found large pieces of stone serving as a pathway to the house. One flipped over and when workers saw engraving on it, they realized the stones were actually headstones.

They called Hunt County Constable Kent Layton, who first feared a graveyard had been uncovered.

He has said he and others determined that the headstones were too close together to have been graves and checked the soil to make sure.

Then Layton and John Byrd, a cemetery researcher in West Tawakoni, began investigating what happened.

Byrd began researching the headstones, tracking them down to Fort Worth cemeteries. Layton has been trying to find and reach out to past property owners.

Once he finds out who brought them to Hunt County — and why — then he can determine whether criminal charges should be filed.

Kennerly said the tablets had been removed or never installed and were replaced in the 1970s for misspellings, date errors and wrong designs. Some had inadvertently been duplicated.

“Since these tablets were removed for discard over 40 years ago, we are unsure as to how they ended up in Hunt County,” he said.

That’s one question Layton, who was out of the office Monday, has been unable to answer.

Anna Tinsley: 817-390-7610, @annatinsley

Headstones

Here’s a list of the 20 headstones, with the dates of each person’s birth and death, found in Hunt County:

James P. Adkins, 1901-1974

Robert F. Jones, 1907 -1974

George G. Stodsdill, 1913-1974

Clark Katling, 1925-1974

Bobby Leroy Leak, 1935-1964

Lester B. Pike, 1917-1974

Mabell Montgomery, 1889-1974

Delbert W. Johnson, 1896-1974

Kathryn M. Lee, 1917-1967

Cecilia Kirnan Streeter, 1894-1974

Zeta Trigg Rikes, 1982-1974

Loyrice Cobb Mothea, 1908-1974

Julia Ann Elliott, 1891-1974

Vernon J. Dwire Jr., 1920-1974

Hortencia Sanchez, 1956-1956

Robert V. Nichols, 1908-1974

Lora S. Wyatt 1881-1975

Virginia C. Watkins, 1917-1965

David R. March Jr., 1896-1967

Geneva M. Wells, 1908-1962

Source: Hunt County Constable Kent Layton

