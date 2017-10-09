One woman was killed and seven other people were injured in a single-vehicle crash early Monday on a Fort Worth street, Fort Worth police said.
Fort Worth

One teen dead, 7 injured when vehicle flipped on Fort Worth street

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

October 09, 2017 8:28 AM

FORT WORTH

An 18-year-old woman was killed and seven others were injured early Monday when the vehicle they were in flipped and crashed on a street, police said.

Four of the injured were children, including an infant, police said.

The Tarrant County medical examiner’s office identified the victim as Phoebe Gonzalez-Ramirez of Arlington. A ruling on her cause of death has not been made, pending an autopsy.

The crash occurred shortly after 2 a.m. in the 3000 block of Sycamore School Road.

The one-vehicle accident happened when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it flipped onto the roof. Some of the people in the vehicle were ejected, police said.

Police had not determined what caused the driver to lose control.

The teen who died at the scene was one of those ejected, police said.

The other seven people were either treated at the scene or taken to local hospitals. Their conditions were not available Monday.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr

