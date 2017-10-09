Before he was a murder suspect, he bit and bruised a toddler, affidavit says

Ashley Inglet was at the gym when she saw a story on Facebook that made her drop her phone: Three brothers in White Settlement had been arrested in the killing of Xavier Olesko, a popular teenager.
Inglet, a single mother of four children who lives in north Fort Worth, didn’t know Olesko. But she knew one of the suspects — the oldest brother, Sean Garrison, 23 — all too well.
Garrison is accused of biting Inglet’s two-year-old daughter, Raelynn, multiple times, including on her buttock, busting her lip and bruising her forehead, left cheek and left ear, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by the Star-Telegram last week.
“This guy is a monster,” Inglet said. “Fortunately my daughter’s life didn't get taken away. But someone else’s did. All I want to know is why? Why did you do that? Apparently he doesn't care about other people's lives.”
Raelynn, whom Garrison was babysitting while also watching his own infant son, has recovered since the incident in March, Inglet said.
Garrison was indicted in July on a charge of injury to a child, a third-degree felony, and the case is pending.
But the allegations detailed in the affidavit are only the latest violent accusations to be revealed involving Garrison or his siblings.
Two of his younger brothers — Tyee Garrison, 18, and Kyle Garrison, 17 — are also accused in the killing of Olesko on Sept. 18.
Police believe the Garrisons went to the home on Tumbleweed Trail where Olesko was living to rob him of drugs, according to a news release. Olesko was shot in the chest and died in the driveway.
Tyee Garrison has been convicted twice of misdemeanor assault, accused in one case of punching a man with a chain wrapped around his fist.
A fourth Garrison brother, Bryan, 20, was sentenced this summer to 50 years in prison for continuous sexual abuse of a child, the Garrisons’ next-door neighbor when they lived in Watauaga.
Besides the various charges, the Garrisons have been accused of racism, stemming from several pictures on Sean Garrison’s Facebook page.
The pictures, posted in 2013, show Garrison and another man posing shirtless in front of a Confederate flag. The other man had a “White Pride” tattoo across his back. A noose was hanging from the wall above the flag.
The pictures have led to allegations that the killing of Olesko, who is black, was racially motivated.
White Settlement police last week issued a statement, saying “there is no evidence” that the shooting was based on race.
Sean Garrison’s attorney, Warren St. John, declined to comment on both the capital murder and injury to a child cases.
The Garrisons’ mother could not be reached for comment. Their father, Shawn Garrison, died in a bizarre accident in 2003 when his head struck a speed-limit sign as he leaned out the passenger-side window of a friend’s swerving pickup, according to Star-Telegram archives.
‘I felt bad for them’
In Raelynn’s case, Inglet had found Sean Garrison’s fiance, Jacklyn Moreno, on care.com, a website that allows searching for available babysitters in a family’s area.
Moreno, who had recently had a child with Garrison, asked he could come over to Inglet’s home and help her babysit. Inglet agreed, believing it would give the young family more time to be together.
“I felt bad for them. I said, ‘OK,’ ” Inglet said. “That was the worst decision of my life.”
For about three weeks, Garrison and Moreno watched Inglet’s children 3-4 times a week with no issues.
Garrison would talk about his job at Chicken Express and said that he gave leftover food to poor people.
“He was trying to act like this great person,” Inglet said.
On March 23, Moreno told Inglet that she and Garrison could babysit but that she would have to go to work at 10 a.m., according to the arrest warrant affidavit.
Inglet agreed to allow Garrison watch her children the rest of the day.
About 3:45 p.m., Inglet received a call at work from Garrison, who told her that Raelynn had fallen down the stairs and hurt her lip but that “the injuries looked worse than they were,” the affidavit said.
When Inglet got home, she saw that Raelynn had a swollen lip and bruising on her forehead, left cheek and left ear. Raelynn also had a circular bruise on her right cheek “that appeared to be a bite mark,” the affidavit said.
When Inglet asked Garrison how the circular bruise happened, Garrison did not have an answer.
Inglet then spoke with her other children, according to the affidavit, and they said that when they got home from school Garrison was putting makeup on Raelynn’s bruises.
‘No explanation’
Inglet took Raelynn to an emergency room, where a doctor examined her. Before leaving, Inglet took Raelynn into a bathroom to change her diaper — and found the bite marks on her buttock.
“You’re first in shock that he could even do something like that to your child,” Inglet said. “It’s really hard to wonder why he would bite, especially on the her butt.”
In an interview with detectives, Garrison said he was in the bathroom when he heard “two thumps” and then saw Raelynn at the bottom of the stairs, the affidavit said.
He told detectives that Raelynn was bleeding from her mouth, so he treated the injury with ice to keep the swelling down. He denied putting makeup on her injuries.
When asked about the bite marks, he “had no explanation,” the affidavit said. He later took a polygraph test and failed it.
The doctor determined that the bite marks and bruising “were not consistent with the history of falling down stairs,” the affidavit said.
Garrison was charged in the case about two months later, on May 16, and posted $5,000 bond three days later, according to court records.
Raelynn’s injuries healed over time, but for weeks she was attached to her blanket and pacifier. She cried in fear around men. Normally a loud, outgoing girl, “she wasn’t even smiling,” Inglet said.
Now, she’s smiling again.
“She’s gained her personality back,” Inglet said.
But seeing Garrison back in trouble has taken an emotional toll on Inglet.
She said she is frustrated that his bail was not higher. And she struggles with the thought that her daughter’s injuries, with Garrison now accused of murder, could have been worse.
“It was a complete nightmare,” Inglet said. “We were finally trying to get through this, and then this happens.”
