Fort Worth

Man shot in the arm, abdomen, after stealing drugs from another person, police say

Prescotte Stokes III

pstokes@star-telegram.com

October 08, 2017 11:36 PM

FORT WORTH

A man was shot after he stole drugs from another person on Sunday evening, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Police said patrol units responded to a shooting at about 6 p.m. at 1821 Stephenson St. in the Butler Place housing complex.

When officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old Hispanic male shot in his right arm and abdomen. The man told officers that he stole drugs from the shooter.

Police said a preliminary investigation turned up no witnesses to the shooting.

The victim was transported to the hospital and was undergoing surgery. Police declined to release further details on the suspect.

Prescotte Stokes III: 817-390-7028, @prescottestokes

