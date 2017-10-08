Man shot in the arm, abdomen, after stealing drugs from another person, police say

A man was shot after he stole drugs from another person on Sunday evening, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Police said patrol units responded to a shooting at about 6 p.m. at 1821 Stephenson St. in the Butler Place housing complex.

When officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old Hispanic male shot in his right arm and abdomen. The man told officers that he stole drugs from the shooter.

Police said a preliminary investigation turned up no witnesses to the shooting.

The victim was transported to the hospital and was undergoing surgery. Police declined to release further details on the suspect.

