Homeless woman shot in the back in Fort Worth

A homeless female was shot in the back near a convenience store in southeast Fort Worth on Sunday afternoon, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.
Police were dispatched to a shooting call at 2:22 p.m. at Kim’s Food Mart, 4332 E. Berry St.
When officers arrived, a homeless black female was found suffering from a bullet wound. A preliminary investigation showed that the female was walking along the street when she suddenly felt pain. A witness nearby heard a popping sound, which police said could have been from a small-caliber gun or pellet gun, but did not see anyone.
The female was wounded in her back and was transported by ambulance to John Peter Smith Hospital.
Police said no suspect is in custody and no additional details were given on the extent of the victim’s condition.
