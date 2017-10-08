Homeless woman shot in the back in Fort Worth

A homeless female was shot in the back near a convenience store in southeast Fort Worth on Sunday afternoon, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Police were dispatched to a shooting call at 2:22 p.m. at Kim’s Food Mart, 4332 E. Berry St.

When officers arrived, a homeless black female was found suffering from a bullet wound. A preliminary investigation showed that the female was walking along the street when she suddenly felt pain. A witness nearby heard a popping sound, which police said could have been from a small-caliber gun or pellet gun, but did not see anyone.

The female was wounded in her back and was transported by ambulance to John Peter Smith Hospital.

Police said no suspect is in custody and no additional details were given on the extent of the victim’s condition.

More Videos 1:14 New Dickies Arena takes shape at Will Rogers Pause 0:47 Tarrant County Gay Pride parade Lives Life Bold 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 4 0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 5 2:10 Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 59 5:04 A visionary cop is trying to save Las Vegas Trail 0:10 Shooter firing from Mandalay Bay hotel 1:47 Comanche cobbler is proud of his Southern heritage 2:09 How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 1:55 Parker County Judge wants people to learn history from Confederate monument Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 4 Fort Worth Police and the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 4 Fort Worth Police and the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com