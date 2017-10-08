Weatherford man killed after being hit by vehicle on Fort Worth service road

A pedestrian died early Sunday when he was hit by vehicle as he was walking on a service road, police said.
The Tarrant County medical examiner’s office identified the suspect as Christopher Sizemore, 26, of Weatherford. He was pronounced dead at the scene, dying from blunt force trauma, the medical examiner’s office reported. His death was ruled an accident.
Officers were dispatched to a major accident call about 2:25 a.m. in the 5000 block of Interstate 30 service road, near Camp Bowie Boulevard.
Witnesses told police that Sizemore was walking in the middle of the service road when he was hit by a vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene, police said.
