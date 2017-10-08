Man shot, seriously wounded as he walked down a Fort Worth street

A man was shot and seriously wounded Sunday morning as he walked down a street in an Oakhurst neighborhood, police said.
No arrests have been made in the case.
After being shot, the 25-year-old victim went to a nearby home where a homeowner called police.
The man was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in serious condition, police said.
Officers responded to a shooting call shortly after 5 a.m. in the 2500 block of Carnation Avenue, just northeast of downtown Fort Worth.
The victim told police he was on the street when an unknown vehicle drove past him and someone fired a shot.
Police had not located any witnesses to the shooting.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
