Knife-wielding woman kidnaps, stabs elderly Irving resident

A caretaker armed with a knife kidnapped an 85-year-old woman, then hit and stabbed the elderly resident before abandoning her in at an Arlington gasoline station, police said.
A search continued on Sunday for 49-year-old Lesia Ann Coco who was last seen running away from the 85-year-old woman Friday night in the 4200 block of S. Collins Street in Arlington.
Customers at the gas station saw the elderly woman bleeding and called police. The woman was taken to a local hospital and her condition was not available Sunday.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Coco who was one of the caretaker’s of the elderly woman’s husband when he was in a medical care facility.
Police responded to the kidnapping call shortly after 9 p.m. Friday at a home near Irving Mall.
The elderly woman and her husband returned home from dinner when they found Coco sitting on their porch, police said in a news release.
Coco is accused of getting into the woman’s car, saying she would show her the whereabouts of some missing jewelry, police said. The victim had noticed jewelry missing from her home, police said.
The woman began to drive and at some point Coco is accused of pulling out a knife and saying it was a robbery, police said.
The 85-year-old woman honked the horn, hoping to attract attention from other motorists, police said. Meanwhile, Coco is accused of hitting the woman, and then stabbing her, police said. Coco also made threats that she would have the 85-year-old’s husband killed, police said.
The suspect ordered the elderly woman to drive to Arlington location where Coco jumped out of the car and fled on foot, police said.
Anyone with information should contact Irving police at 972-273-1010.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
