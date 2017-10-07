Fort Worth firefighter wanted for allegedly ripping down 2 U.S. flags in Denton County

A man who tore down and damaged two U.S. flags is a Fort Worth firefighter who agreed to turn himself into authorities, then never showed up, Denton County officials said.

That firefighter has been identified as Michael James Wagemann, according to a Facebook post from the Denton County Sheriff’s Department. Video surveillance of a man walking on the south side of the Denton County Courthouse shortly before 2 a.m. on Sept. 9 triggered an investigation, the post said.

Wagemann was identified as a suspect after the video was examined, according to the post. Wagemann agreed to turn himself in to the Denton County jail but did not arrive at the agreed time and a warrant charging him with criminal mischief was issued, the post said.

Wagemann is under investigation and has been placed on restricted duty, a statement from the Fort Worth Fire Department said. Wagemann will remain on restrictive duty until the matter is resolved, the statement said.

Wagemann is a seven-year veteran with the Fort Worth Fire Department and was assigned to Fire Station 35, the statement said.